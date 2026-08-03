Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Aug. 3, 2026

Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Paul visits Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy at Allatoona High School: Students at the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy at Allatoona High School are making history today, as the highly-anticipated new campus opens its doors for the first time. The Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy (CITA) at Allatoona is the second school of its kind in Cobb County, following the 2020 opening of CITA at the Osborne High School campus. School leaders say the new Acworth campus gives more students the chance to gain valuable hands-on experience in the workforce — and to do it tuition-free.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: Emory University's Dr. Winawer joined Alex Whittler to talk about screening testosterone levels in military personnel.

Georgia Gwinnett College expands athletics with 3 new sports: Georgia Gwinnett College will add Men's & Women's cross-country, plus women's volleyball. This comes after the inaugural season of men's and women's basketball in 2025-26 that featured a NAIA national tournament appearance for the men's basketball team. Both teams play in the Convocation Center on campus and led the NAIA in attendance in that first season. Dr. Ian Potter talks with Ron about the new programs, plus more. Check out enrollment details, here.

April B & Shenelle Simone has the latest in entertainment news: Chris Brown wants a new trial, and Ariana Grande says she may be scaling back public appearances.

Pet of the day: Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta brought in Dale, a 5-year-old retriever. For more information on adoption, click here.



