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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Aug. 3, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published August 3, 2026 12:08 PM EDT
Published August 3, 2026 12:08 PM EDT

ATLANTA - Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Check out Cobb County's new career academy
Check out Cobb County's new career academy

Check out Cobb County's new career academy

The new Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy welcomed 116 students for its first day of classes at Allatoona High School.

Paul visits Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy at Allatoona High School: Students at the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy at Allatoona High School are making history today, as the highly-anticipated new campus opens its doors for the first time. The Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy (CITA) at Allatoona is the second school of its kind in Cobb County, following the 2020 opening of CITA at the Osborne High School campus. School leaders say the new Acworth campus gives more students the chance to gain valuable hands-on experience in the workforce — and to do it tuition-free.

Dr. Winawer: Testosterone testing in the military
Dr. Winawer: Testosterone testing in the military

Dr. Winawer: Testosterone testing in the military

Emory University's Dr. Winawer joined Good Day Atlanta on Monday to talk about screening testosterone levels in military personnel. 

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: Emory University's Dr. Winawer joined Alex Whittler to talk about screening testosterone levels in military personnel. 

Georgia Gwinnett College expands athletics with 3 new sports
Georgia Gwinnett College expands athletics with 3 new sports

Georgia Gwinnett College expands athletics with 3 new sports

GGC's Executive athletics director, Dr. Ian Potter has the details on the new programs, and the success they've had with others. 

Georgia Gwinnett College expands athletics with 3 new sports: Georgia Gwinnett College will add Men's & Women's cross-country, plus women's volleyball.  This comes after the inaugural season of men's and women's basketball in 2025-26 that featured a NAIA national tournament appearance for the men's basketball team. Both teams play in the Convocation Center on campus and led the NAIA in attendance in that first season. Dr. Ian Potter talks with Ron about the new programs, plus more. Check out enrollment details, here. 

The latest in entertainment headlines with April B & Shenelle Simone
The latest in entertainment headlines with April B & Shenelle Simone

The latest in entertainment headlines with April B & Shenelle Simone

Chris Brown wants a new trial, and Ariana Grande says she may be scaling back public appearances. 

April B & Shenelle Simone has the latest in entertainment news: Chris Brown wants a new trial, and Ariana Grande says she may be scaling back public appearances. 

Pet of the day: Dale
Pet of the day: Dale

Pet of the day: Dale

For more information on adoption visit GRRA.com

Pet of the day: Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta brought in Dale, a 5-year-old retriever. For more information on adoption, click here. 

 

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