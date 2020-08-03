Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 3, 2020

Slow-moving SlothBot calls Atlanta Botanical Garden home: The first time team members at Atlanta Botanical Garden heard the word “SlothBot,” they had the same reaction you probably just did reading it.

Says Dr. Emily Coffey, Vice President of Conservation and Research: “We were like, ‘What’s a SlothBot?’ Like, this sounds really interesting!”

The answer is a slow-moving, solar-powered robot developed at Georgia Tech — and yes, it looks like a sloth. Robotics Professor Magnus Egerstedt came up with the idea — where else? — when he was surrounded by the real thing.

“This literally came to me when I was vacationing with my family in Costa Rica, and I got mildly obsessed with sloths,” says Dr. Egerstedt. “I got fascinated with this idea of slowness as a strategic survival mechanism.”

His idea was for an energy-efficient robot that lives up in the trees for months on end, moving slowly enough to collect data while also blending in relatively unnoticed, like a real sloth. Dr. Egerstedt says the real value is in being able to collect long-term information in a place human beings are rarely able to explore.

“Thing in terms of tree canopies,” he says. “We know very little about what’s going on up in the tree canopies, and it’s very hard to get data.” Adds Dr. Coffey, “When we’re measuring relative humidity or temperature, we’re measuring it at…ground level. We’re not measuring it high in the canopy. And that’s an entirely different system.”

Dr. Coffey says she immediately saw just how valuable SlothBot could be at Atlanta Botanical Garden; she says the data will help create models for the Garden’s global conservation efforts.

“We can understand things like climatic changes, we can understand potential species range movement, and really start to see how we can make impacts for rare species that we work with.”

And, of course, aside from the scientific pursuits, SlothBot is now just another unique feature at Atlanta Botanical Garden; not as furry as the real thing, perhaps, but just as content to hang around all day.

Chris Daughtry talks Atlanta stop on virtual tour: “I haven’t been home this long in 14 years, so I’ve gotten to spend so much time with my wife and kids and get to spend time doing husband stuff, and catching up projects around the house.”

Grammy-nominated musician Chris Daughtry may be doing “husband stuff” right now, but he’s about to embark on a new kind of tour — one that won’t require him to leave the house, nor his fans to leave theirs.

Daughtry’s “Live From Home” tour brings a unique new concept to touring the age of social distancing; throughout August and September, the singer & guitarist will play 19 shows, each of which will stream in different cities. “We had a whole tour planned this year. I mean, people were looking forward to it. Some of our fans live for it,” he says. “We wanted to do something to keep the fans engaged…so we were like, ‘What if we could do a tour? Where we do it city-specific, and it makes it more exclusive.’”

Just like an in-person concert, fans will purchase tickets in advance of the show — and, in this case, will receive a private link to watch the local performance. A percentage of tickets sales and tips will also support local venues in each of those markets; the “Live From Home” tour hits Atlanta on Thursday, August 27th at 7:00 p.m., and will support the Fox Theatre.

Before the pandemic, Daughtry had been busy touring the country — and, of course, had recently wrapped up an amazing run as The Rottweiler on the second season of the FOX hit “The Masked Singer.” His band Daughtry’s most recent studio album is 2018’s Cage to Rattle, which received rave reviews from critics and peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200.

As for new music, Daughtry says, “The unofficial-official word is very soon! Very soon, actually. We’re very, very excited. I think it’s something that…I won’t give it away, but I will say that I think this is what our fans have been wanting to hear from us for a very long time.”

We checked in with the musician via Zoom ahead of his virtual show for Atlanta; to check out the interview, click on the video player in this article. And to purchase tickets for the show, click here.

Marietta City Schools: Students in more districts head back to shool this week, including Marietta City Schools. They will be starting all virtual instruction. Superintendent Grant Rivera joins us to talk about online learning and resources to help families. . For more information on Marietta City Schools click here.

Back to School meal planning with Lisa Washington: She is a mother, grandmother, home cook and cookbook author with helpful tips for parents trying to get prepared for kids returning to school. Virtual learning will have more kids eating three meals a day at home and getting your meal plan organized is essential. For more information on Lisa Washington follow her on Instagram @lifewithlisawashington . She will be hosting an Instagram live after the segment with more helpful meal planning tips.



Georgia Film Acdemy: With Georgia being the Hollywood of the South it's no wonder so many aspiring creatie minds are honing their skills in the classroom for higher learning. The Georgia Film Academy was created by legislation to make film and TV industry training available to georgians. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, that training is going to take on a different look. Visionary award winning Executive Director of the Georgia Film Academy , Jeffrey Stepakoff joins us with an update. For more information click here.

Mark Owens from "Jenn & Friends" on Star 94.1 joins us to talk about acts of kindness. For more information click here.