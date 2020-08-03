Chris Daughtry talks Atlanta stop on virtual tour

“I haven’t been home this long in 14 years, so I’ve gotten to spend so much time with my wife and kids, and get to spend time doing husband stuff, and catching up projects around the house.”

Grammy-nominated musician Chris Daughtry may be doing “husband stuff” right now, but he’s about to embark on a new kind of tour — one that won’t require him to leave the house, nor his fans to leave theirs.

Daughtry’s “Live From Home” tour brings a unique new concept to touring the age of social distancing; throughout August and September, the singer and guitarist will play 19 shows, each of which will stream in different cities.

“We had a whole tour planned this year. I mean, people were looking forward to it. Some of our fans live for it,” he says. “We wanted to do something to keep the fans engaged … so we were like, ‘What if we could do a tour? Where we do it city-specific, and it makes it more exclusive.’”

Just like an in-person concert, fans will purchase tickets in advance of the show — and, in this case, will receive a private link to watch the local performance. A percentage of ticket sales and tips will also support local venues in each of those markets; the “Live From Home” tour hits Atlanta on Thursday, Aug, 27 at 7 p.m., and will support the Fox Theatre.

Before the pandemic, Daughtry had been busy touring the country — and, of course, had recently wrapped up an amazing run as The Rottweiler on the second season of the FOX hit “The Masked Singer.” His band Daughtry’s most recent studio album is 2018’s "Cage to Rattle," which received rave reviews from critics and peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200.

As for new music, Daughtry says, “The unofficial-official word is very soon! Very soon, actually. We’re very, very excited. I think it’s something that … I won’t give it away, but I will say that I think this is what our fans have been wanting to hear from us for a very long time.”

FOX 5's Paul Milliken checked in with the musician via Zoom ahead of his virtual show for Atlanta; to check out the interview, click on the video player in this article. And to purchase tickets for the show, click here.

