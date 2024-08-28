Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 28, 2024

PGA Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club: The TOUR Championship is the culminating event of the PGA Tour Playoﬀs for the FedEx Cup, with only the top 30 players on the points list qualifying each year. With the support of Proud Partners Accenture, Coca-Cola, Southern Company, the TOUR Championship has raised more than $46 million for local nonprofits since the event was first staged at East Lake Golf Club in 1998, including its five charitable beneficiaries: East Lake Foundation, Focused Community Strategies, Grove Park Foundation, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta and First Tee – Metro Atlanta.

You can bid on the custom golf bags featured on Good Day here.

David Delisle talks how to avoid money dysmorphia and tips for your kids: David Delisle, founder of The Awesome Stuff, is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, real estate investor, speaker, and most importantly, dad. He is a contributor to Entrepreneur, Yahoo! News, Thrive Global and more. At age 11, David made his first investment. By age 20, he began investing in real estate and was retired by age 40. His book, "The Golden Quest," is a Calvin & Hobbes-style graphic novel that teaches potent lessons about money, focusing on breaking the cycle of always chasing more. David’s goal is to change the way our kids think about money and create more freedom for what’s most important to them … the Awesome Stuff.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: The anticipated final season of "Stranger Things" is shooting a throwback scene, and they're currently looking for vintage cars. How would you like to play bingo and trivia and win $10,000? Tess Hammock gave us all the details. Follow her on social @TessHammockCastingCall

Hulu's sexy legal drama "Reasonable Doubt" got a little sexier with Morris Chestnut: In "Reasonable Doubt," you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law ... until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. This season, Morris Chestnut will join the cast as Corey Cash, a charming, media-savvy defense attorney who often represents the underdogs. When Jax brings in Corey to help on a new high-profile case, she soon realizes that he’s more shine than substance and that he’s threatening her position at the firm. Watch the trailer here.

Mindea Pituk, winner of the Louisiana Fish Fry Competition: Louisiana Fish Fry, the number one chicken in the country, is on a national tour searching for America’s tastiest home-inspired, skillet-fried chicken sandwiches. Atlanta native Mindea Pituk was named the Georgia winner with her Asian Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Homemade Peach Jam and Spicy Boom Sauce. In October, Pituk will head to New York City for the final competition where she will represent Atlanta and compete for a chance to win a free trip to the 2025 Super Bowl.

MiAsia Symone talks the latest in entertainment news: WNBA star Angel Reese now has something to say in a new podcast, and ''Real Housewives'' alumnus Cynthia Bailey has a new boo but is keeping it quiet. Catch MiAsia on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HOT 1079