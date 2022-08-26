Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 26,2022

Broadway and music legend Melba Moore honored in Atlanta:

She was only in her mid-20s when she took home a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway’s "Purlie" — and if you’ve ever seen a clip of her performing "I Got Love" during the awards telecast, you know exactly why she won. Now, the legendary Melba Moore is collecting a pair of new honors here in Atlanta, celebrating both her career in the performing arts and her commitment to volunteerism.

Singer and actress Melba Moore is spending the day at Atlanta’s Morehouse College, where she’s being honored with both the Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award and the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Both prizes add to the long list of honors received during Moore’s long career, including the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical and an upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Moore’s music career has also garnered her three Grammy Award nominations, including a nod for Best New Artist in 1971.

Speaking of music, Moore recently released a new album titled "Imagine," which features tracks including "So In Love" and "Take Her Picture Down." And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we stopped by Morehouse College to meet up with Melba Moore to learn more about the new album, as well as chat about the pair of honors she’ll be accepting here in Atlanta.

Dr. Breus talks the five unexpected warning signs that you’re sleep-deprived: Guided by the expertise of Dr. Michael J. Breus, The Sleep Doctor site has become a leading authority in the field of sleep health. The Sleep Doctor team is dedicated to helping readers get the rest they need, make meaningful lifestyle changes to ensure high-quality sleep, and achieve peak performance during their waking hours. For more information click here.

Chad Dillon awards incarcerated felons with entrepreneurship scholarships in competition: CEO and ounder of The Boiler Seafood Atlanta Chad Dillon is offering second chances to currently incarcerated convicted felons in a way that has never been done before. On June 13, 2022, Dillon conducted a business plan pitch competition in which he awarded members of the Metro-Atlanta Reentry Prison – Aces Program over $10K in business startup funds. Dillon joined the ACES program in May 2022 as a speaker and mentor after expressing his wanting to give back to his community in a non-traditional way. Offering the men attending the class the opportunity of a lifetime, a chance to present a business plan based on a college-business-plan-rubric Dillon previously received. Dillon planned to award the top 5 winners with $2k to use towards starting their business upon returning to society.

Lisa Creperie is a one-of-a-kind food truck:

Lisa's Crêperie was first created in May 2017. Her passion for French cooking and particularly crêpes originated when she was just a child. Lisa was born in Nice, France, then raised on the island of Corsica, where she first learned how to make crêpes. Her authentic recipe has been in her family for generations. In 1997,

Lisa relocated to the US where she finished school and went on the join the US Navy as a helicopter mechanic based in San Diego. Every chance she had, Lisa would try crepes to get a little taste of her childhood, but they never tasted like real French crêpes. While stationed in San Diego, Lisa would make French crêpes on occasional Friday mornings to help raise money for her squadron's Christmas party funding. It was immediately a huge hit, and all the officers and enlisted lined up at the door, anxious to get a taste! The delicious smell coming from down the street was simply irresistible!

Once out of the Navy, Lisa participated in a French pop-up event in Princeton, New Jersey, and Lisa's Crêperie was born. Lisa and her family relocated to Atlanta and she started serving her delicious French crêpes at the Peachtree City Farmers Market, private events, festivals and movie sets in and around Atlanta. Two years later, she opened her first storefront at 48 Main St, in Senoia GA and transformed into Lisa's Crêperie & Café. For more information click here.

"Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul": The film was written and directed by twin sisters and Atlanta natives Adamma and Adanne Ebo. "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs - the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinities must get creative if they’re to regain access to the lavish blessings that keep them in the extravagant lifestyle to which they’ve become accustomed. "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" opens in theatres and on Peacock on Sept. 2. Watch the trailer here.

Metro Atlanta standoff inspires new thriller "Breaking":

We watched it play out in real-time on our television screens back in 2017: Marine Corps veteran Brian Brown-Easley walked into a Cobb County Wells Fargo claiming to have a bomb, and ended up taking two staffers inside hostage.

Now, what became a tense and ultimately tragic standoff is playing out again — this time on big screens nationwide — in the new film "Breaking."

"Breaking" stars Golden Globe winner John Boyega as Easley, the veteran who takes desperate measures in an effort to get help. The film was directed and co-written by Abi Damaris Corbin, who says her own father’s military service instantly connected her to the material. Corbin says she spent time in Atlanta researching the story and locations, but ended up shooting the film in Los Angeles due to logistics.

We recently sat down with Corbin, Boyega, and co-star Nicole Beharie to learn more about the project and why all three felt so strongly about telling this particular story. Click the video player in this article to watch our interviews.

Pike Nurseries talks Gardening 101 for beginners: To find the Pike Nurseries near you click here.