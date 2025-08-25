Good Day Atlanta Viewer information: August 25, 2025

Ace Pickleball Club opens:

We don’t need to tell you just how popular pickleball has become across the country — there’s a good chance you’re already a regular player. But we can fill you in on the newest place to practice, play, and compete here in Georgia: Ace Pickleball Club in Peachtree City.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive first look inside the huge new pickleball club, located at 400 Crosstown Drive near Rockspray Pond Park. Ace Pickleball Club is a national indoor pickleball franchise with clubs in several states; the Peachtree City location is Georgia’s second (and the 17th overall), following the opening of a club in Roswell in 2023. And when we say it’s new, we mean it — the doors just opened to the public on Saturday!

Staffers at Ace Pickleball Club say their goal is to make the sport as accessible as possible — which means "open play" courts are always available, and all skill levels are welcome. Memberships include unlimited open play, court reservations, and access to mixers, events, and clinics. And right now, Ace Pickleball Club in Peachtree City is offering the first month of membership for free — click here for details.

Our morning was spent on the courts, of course, first getting a Pickleball 101 class with the club’s general manager, and then getting a tour of the facility and learning more about amenities and upcoming events.

Member hours at the new club are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Click here for more information on Ace Pickleball Club.

Dr. Neil Winawer shares the latest n health headlines: A Lake Tahoe area resident has tested positive for plague, California health officials said last week. Officials said they believed the resident was infected after being bitten by an infected flea while camping in the South Lake Tahoe area. This comes after an Arizona man died of the disease last month.

Marque Stone, the founder of Stonecakes Vegan Desserts, shows off some of his desserts: Marque Stone shows us how he makes tasty desserts that are healthier for you.

How do You Say "Atlanta?": Atlanta is becoming a top major city in the U.S. People stop through for tourism, concerts, and more. Katy Perry was recently in town for her "Lifetimes Tour," and some fans couldn't help but notice the way she pronounced "Atlanta." So we asked others, how do they pronounce "Atlanta?"

DeAsia Robinson talks the latest in entertainment news: Lil Nas X is said to be on his best behavior in jail, and Madonna's boyfriend is being praised for inspiring change. DeAsia Robinson has the latest. Keep up with her on social media @yesthatsdee