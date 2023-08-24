Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 24, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on Good Day Atlanta today.

Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame "scores" with Football Fest:

College football is kind of a big deal here in Georgia. After all, we are home to the back-to-back national champion Bulldogs. So, it makes sense that an event celebrating the sport this weekend is expected to draw big crowds to Marietta Street in Downtown Atlanta.

We’re talking about Football Fest & Free Day 2023, hosted by Atlanta’s own Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Celebrating the kickoff of the college football season, the event is set to take over Marietta Street right outside the popular downtown attraction, welcoming fans with inflatables, performances from marching bands, mascot appearances, and family-friendly games and activities.

And surely an event with this month going on is going to come with a hefty admission fee, right? Wrong: Football Fest 2023 is completely free – and so is admission to the Hall that day! That said, you can reserve your spot online here in order to skip the lines upon arrival.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at the College Football Hall of Fame, hanging out with president and CEO Kimberly Beaudin to learn more about this weekend’s big event and — of course — talking all things college football. To check out our visit, click the video player in this article. And for more information on visiting the College Football Hall of Fame (located at 250 Marietta Street Northwest), click here.

Karin Slaughter’s "After That Night":

the next installment in her bestselling Will Trent series. After that night, nothing was ever the same again. Fifteen years ago, Sara Linton's life changed forever when a celebratory night out ended in a violent attack that tore her world apart. Since then, Sara has remade her life. A successful doctor, engaged to a man she loves, she has finally managed to leave the past behind her. Until one evening, on call in the ER, everything changes. Sara battles to save a broken young woman who's been brutally attacked. But as the investigation progresses, led by GBI Special Agent Will Trent, it becomes clear that Dani Cooper's assault is uncannily linked to Sara's. And it seems the past isn't going to stay buried forever. The book is available now. Click here to order.

Food Network Magazine's "The Big Book of Pizza": We chat with Food Network Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Maile Carpenter. The book shows how to make 75 amazing pizzas at home with foolproof dough recipes, super-fun topping combos, and tips and tricks and shortcuts from the pros in the Food Network Kitchen. Order yours here.

"Toya & Reginae" on WE TV: The six, one-hour episodes follow the ups and downs of Atlanta’s most dynamic mother daughter duo, Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter. The powerful pair are no strangers to the spotlight. Every tweet, comment or post they make is dissected on all the hottest blogs, but what their fans see on social media is just scratching the surface. "Toya & Reginae" premieres tonight at 9 on WE tv. Watch the trailer here.

Erica Key talks tailgate essentials: Football season is finally here, and that means, tailgates are back! Erica Key shares some essentials to make your game experience the best!

Ron Gant speaks with the director of the new film "The Hill": Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His stern, pastor father, played by Dennis Quaid, discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher. As a young man, Rickey, played by Colin Ford,becomes a baseball phenomenon. His desire to participate in a try-out for a legendary major league scout divides the family and threatens Rickey’s dream of playing professional baseball. The movies hits theaters this Friday. Watch the trailer here.