Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 23, 2023

Popular Persian restaurant Yalda expands to Westside Atlanta:

It’s never a good idea to spread rumors. But back in March, we needed to address something with Ash Famili, owner of popular Sandy Springs restaurant Yalda: was a second location already in the works?

"The rumors are actually true," Famili told us exclusively on Good Day Atlanta.

Five months later, Yalda’s new location is officially open — and there’s no way we were going to pass up another chance to spend a morning with Famili and his talented team!

This morning on Good Day, we visited Yalda’s new Westside Atlanta location (980 Howell Mill Road, Unit 4), which just opened to the public last week. During our previous visit to the Sandy Springs restaurant, Famili explained that growing up in Iran influenced his decision to open a Persian restaurant here in metro Atlanta.

"The best way to describe Yalda is a one-hundred percent Persian restaurant with family-made recipes and a little bit of accents of Middle Eastern flavors," he said.

Those family recipes extend back to Famili’s grandfather — a butcher in Iran — and his mother, whom the restaurateur says he watched in the kitchen. Their food is reflected on Yalda’s Westside menu, which features kebobs and other entrées cooked over an open-flame grill, a variety of wraps, and salads and spreads.

Yalda’s Westside Atlanta location is currently open for dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. To check out the menu and learn more about the restaurant, click here. And click the video player in this article for a peek inside the new restaurant!

Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club: East Lake Golf Club has been the permanent home of the TOUR Championship since 2005. The tournament was ﬁrst played at East Lake in 1998 and has been held at East Lake 22 times since then. The TOUR Championship is the culminating event of the PGA TOUR Playoﬀs for the FedEx Cup, with only the top 30 players on the points list qualifying each year. The 2022 TOUR Championship and FedEx Cup Champion is Rory McIlroy. Click here for more information.

Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival: The city of Stonecrest comes alive this Labor Day Weekend with the flavor and rhythms of the Caribbean with the highly anticipated 18th staging of the Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival on Sept. 3 at the Southeast Athletic Complex from 2 p.m. to 10p.m. The festival offers a winning combination of sensational musical entertainment featuring international reggae artists, delicious food, fascinating cooking demonstrations, a domino tournament, a kids' zone, and other attractions. For ticket information click here.

Kyle Santillian and Lore'l of The Morning Hustle talk the latest in entertainment news: There's another celeb baby. Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcome baby number two. We find out the baby's name and more.