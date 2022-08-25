Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 25, 2022

Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Alpharetta High School Raiders named High 5 Sports Team of the Week

The first High 5 Sports Team of the Week for the season is the Raiders of Alpharetta High School. Good Day's Paul Milliken visited the team to celebrate and hand them the prestigious High 5 trophy.

ATLANTA - High 5 Sports Team of the Week returns with Alpharetta High School: Paul Milliken travels to Alpharetta to celebrate with the Raiders. They are our first team of the week this season. 

Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta

Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.

Le Diner En Blanc, the all-white party held in 89 cities and 39 countries around the world: Here in Atlanta, Le Diner En Blanc will be held Sept. 24. The location is secret until the day of. Chef Vagn Nielsen of Proof of the Pudding will have dishes that he will prepare to be reserved by the guests for the event. Nielsen and Atlanta host Sam Lenaeus joined Good Day with more details about the event. For more information, click here.

'Chicken & Biscuits' brings laughs to metro Atlanta

Douglas Lyons' new comedy 'Chicken & Biscuits' has come to metro Atlanta straight from off-Broadway after staging its world premiere at Queens Theatre.

Atlanta premiere of the off-Broadway hit comedy Chicken & Biscuits: Chicken & Biscuits," a new play written by Douglas Lyons, comes to Atlanta straight from off-Broadway after staging its world premiere at Queens Theatre. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father — hopefully without killing each other! Eldest daughter Baneatta wants everything to be perfect for her father’s funeral. "Favorite" daughter Beverly would rather honor her daddy dressed to show the entire congregation what she’s been "blessed with." Teenage granddaughter La’trice can’t mind her own business if it was on a leash. Not far behind comes grandson Kenny and his very Jewish boyfriend Logan who is maybe, sort of, OK, definitely afraid of Baneatta. But Baneatta’s hopes unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. For ticket information click here.

New comedy 'Out of Office' presents take on modern work life

If you've had to maneuver the world of Zoom during the pandemic, you know mishaps can occur, and a new Comedy Central series takes a hilarious look at the blurred lines of work and home. Actors Jay Pharoah and Milana Vayntrub join Good Day to preview the new show.

Jay Pharoah and Milana Vayntrub of Comedy Central’s new series "Out of Office": "Out of Office" is an ensemble comedy about the blurring lines between working from home and would-be/should-be private life. The story centers on a young woman who finds that keeping her job is somehow tied to helping her boss navigate his fast-failing marriage. It is an original take on a modern workplace comedy. Find out more about the show here. 

The best metro Atlanta restaurants to celebrate special occasions

From anniversaries to birthdays to baby showers, metro Atlanta is filled with great places to eat and celebrate big moments in life. Food blogger Erica Key shares her picks for the best places around the area for celebrating special occasions.

Erica Key on where to celebrate your special occasion: Anniversaries, birthdays, and life special events deserve dinner that is extra special. If you are looking for a restaurant that has ambience, fabulous food and great service, these restaurants are sure to please. Follow Erica on social media @Eatingwitherica

  1. Capital Grille 
  2. Nikolais Roof
  3. Atlas 
  4. Kyma 
  5. Cuts 
  6. Marcel

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Milk Dud is an easygoing cat that gets along with people and other cats too.