Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 18, 2020

Norcross brewery puts the “Social” in social distancing:

You can blame metro Atlanta traffic for a lot of things, but sometimes, being bumper-to-bumper is exactly the inspiration you need.

“My buddy of mine, we’d be on the phone after work,” says Kevin Keyes. “He’d call me up, stuck in that 400 traffic, and he was like, ‘I wish I had a beer.’ And that’s all we talked about.”

So Keyes and his buddy Michael Greene, along with Scott Norwood and Mark Klafter, started crafting a business plan for a brewery — one that quickly attracted the attention of Norcross.

“They came to us and said, ‘Hey guys, just come down, check out Norcross, and let’s see if we can make something happen,’” says Keyes. “The walking district is huge. The open container law is huge for this area. The restaurants, the shops … I mean, it just felt right.”

The guys took over a building at 20 Skin Alley back in the fall of 2019, and the colorful mural outside inspired the new name — Social Fox Brewing. Everything was coming together … and then the world shut down.

“Scary,” says Keyes, describing the feeling of opening a business during a pandemic. “Scary is probably the biggest thing, because we didn’t know what was going to happen.”

What happened was that Social Fox Brewing rolled up their big garage door and starting selling beer to-go, which the team called “the lemonade stand.” Keyes says the immediate community support was overwhelming. And now that the taproom is open — with seating at 50-percent capacity inside and on the outside patio — the team says social distance hasn’t stopped Social Fox from brewing up something special.

Atlanta’s Jagged Edge returns with a brand-new “Love Story”:

Atlanta-based R&B quartet Jagged Edge is back with its 10th studio album, a 31-song opus titled "A Jagged Love Story. " But if you know anything about this group, you know it’s never been one to rest on its laurels.

“We’re already working on number eleven right now,” laughs group members during a recent Zoom interview.

"A Jagged Love Story" was released in late July and immediately soared near the top of the iTunes R&B Albums Chart. Group members Brian and Brandon Casey, Richard Wingo, and Kyle Norman say that kind of support blows them away after every release.

“We talk about it all the time. And then the fact that, at this point, we are truly independent. Like, some artists say they’re independent, but they’re backed by other companies still. We are 100,000-percent independent. So to see that type of …embrace from our fans, it’s amazing.”

Fans first embraced Jagged Edge following the group’s 1997 debut album; soon, they scored a series of number one R&B hits including “Let’s Get Married” and “Where The Party At.” For "A Jagged Love Story," group members say the goal was to move their sound forward without losing what they’re known for.

“That music that is really heartfelt, really sincere, that kind of addresses our lives, not just the club, not just the bedroom…so every time we come, we try to give an offering that represents that.”

"A Jagged Love Story" is available for download now on all major music platforms.

Back to School tips from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Dr. Stephanie Walsh:

The new school year is beginning, and for some, it means in-person learning, and for others, things are kicking off virtually. Health experts say if you're sending your children back to the classroom, make sure you're talking with them about their important role in fighting against the pandemic.

Dr. Stephanie Walsh with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta joins s now to talk more about this important topic. For more information on Walsh or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta visit their Strong4Life website here.

Gulf Crab Fritters recipe from Floataway Cafe:

Chef Oscar Molina Hermenegildo and Chef-owner Anne Quatrano from Floataway Cafe have a special treat for Good Day Atlanta viewers, a lesson on how to make their famous crab fritters recipe. For today's recipe see below.

Crab Fritters from Floataway Café

2 lb. picked fresh jumbo lump crabmeat

4 oz. mayonnaise

Pinch of chili flakes

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon grainy mustard

Season with salt to taste

Divide into (10) 3 1/2 oz portions and coat gently with Panko breadcrumbs.

Fry in 350 degree deep fryer in vegetable - canola oil for 1-2 minutes until browned.

Serve with your favorite pickled condiment or pickled pepper vinegar.

Ally Lynn talks Monica teaming up with Kim K to help release C Murder from jail:

Corey Miller, also known by his stage name C Murder, has been in prison for 19 years, after being accused of fatally shooting 16-year old Steven Thomas in a Louisiana night club.

Monica and Corey dated early on during their music careers and have always remained good friends during his time behind bars. Monica says she's always believed Corey was innocent, and with witnesses recanting their statements, and other things resurfacing, this may prove his innocence.

She's reached out to Kim Kardashian West, who has been an activist for prison reform, in hopes to be able to help free Miller. You can follow Ally Lynn on social media @HeyAllyLynn