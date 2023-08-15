Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 15, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Roswell restaurants serve up school fundraiser

Three restaurants, two nights, and one cause -- that's the simple equation for a back-to-school fundraiser happening in Roswell this week.

They are the three little words every parent loves to hear: kids eat free! And thanks to a back-to-school fundraiser happening tonight and tomorrow in Roswell, kids will eat free while their parents help make an impact on the surrounding community.

RO Hospitality — which owns and operates popular restaurants Table & Main, Osteria Mattone, and Casa Robles — is hosting a back-to-school fundraiser for Roswell’s Children’s Development Academy tonight and tomorrow night. Here’s how it works: during dinner service at the three restaurants, kids under the age of 10 eat free. Meanwhile, a portion of the proceeds from the trio of restaurants will be used to purchase school supplies for Children’s Development Academy, a nonprofit daycare/preschool which provides affordable educational programs to children from low-income families. According to its website, the Children’s Development Academy serves more than 200 area children each year.

So, it’s that simple: kids eat free while parents buy dinner and help other local kids!

Table & Main is located at 1028 Canton Street, Osteria Mattone is located at 1095 Canton Street, and Casa Robles is located at 45 Oak Street — dinner service begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at all three restaurants.

We spent the morning with RO Hospitality founder Ryan Pernice, learning more about the fundraiser and why Children’s Development Academy is so important to the RO Hospitality team; click the video player in this article to check it out.

Chef David Rose grills up a tasty salad

Chef David Rose is a Big Green Egg expert and a cookbook author to boot. He stopped by the Good Day Atlanta kitchen to whip up a grilled shrimp and pear salad from his book 'Eggin: David Rose Cooks on the Big Green Egg' with Alyse Eady.

Chef David Rose demos a recipe from his cookbook: Chef David Rose cooked up grilled shrimp and pear salad with Calabrian vinaigrette from his cookbook "EGGin’: David Rose Cooks on the Big Green Egg". It's a beautiful light and delicious grill-centric meal or appetizer. To order his cookbook click here. 

Rasheeda Frost talks making 'Boss Moves'

Rasheeda Frost made a name for herself in the music industry over 20 years ago and has since become a successful entrepreneur with ventures ranging from an Atlanta restaurant to boutiques to cosmetics. Now the second season of her reality show that showcases how she does it all is out.

Rasheeda Frost talks season 2 of her Philo original series, "Boss Moves with Rasheeda": Whether Rasheeda is showing her Pressed boutique or cooking up new cuisines at Frost Bistro, she's always in boss mode planning her next big move. The new season premieres today on Philo

'Ms. Basketball' dishes on celebrity news

A viral pic taken backstage at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has a lot of people talking, and former 'Full House' star Ashley Olsen has a fuller house of her own. Christina 'Ms. Basketball' Granville shares the latest celebrity scoops.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives the latest in entertainment:  Beyonce's mom addresses the toilet seat rumor, and one of the Olsen twins is now a mom. "Ms. Basketball" tells us all about it. Keep up with her on social media @msbasketball1
 