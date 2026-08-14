Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Paulding County, Walton County, Douglas County, Clarke County, Bartow County, Spalding County, Catoosa County, Rockdale County, Banks County, Heard County, Gordon County, Madison County, Floyd County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Clayton County, Polk County, Coweta County, Haralson County, Upson County, South Fulton County, Whitfield County, Gwinnett County, Murray County, Meriwether County, Cherokee County, Morgan County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Butts County, Barrow County, North Fulton County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Putnam County, Greene County, Cobb County, Dade County, Carroll County, Hall County, Troup County, Walker County, Pike County, Jasper County, Henry County, Fayette County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Franklin County, Stephens County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County

Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Aug. 14, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published August 14, 2026 12:23 PM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 12:23 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special guests and segment on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Preview of musical 'Quilters' in Roswell
Preview of musical 'Quilters' in Roswell

Preview of musical 'Quilters' in Roswell

"Quilters: A Musical" opens at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center this evening and runs through August 23rd, in a production made possible through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Paul previews Quilters at Roswell Cultural Arts Center: Roswell has dubbed its year-long America250 celebration "A Tapestry of Generations" — and if you know anything about Broadway musicals, you know there's one that "seamlessly" fits the theme. We're talking about "Quilters: A Musical," which ran briefly on Broadway in 1984 but was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It's since become a staple at theaters across the country, and the Roswell Cultural Arts Center will join that list this weekend.

Burgers With Buck takes a look back
Burgers With Buck takes a look back

Burgers With Buck takes a look back

Burgers With Buck is taking a look back at some of his favorite moments over the years and previews the 500th installment of Burgers With Buck. 

The Best of Burgers With Buck: We're approaching Buck's 500th burger! But, before we get to it, let's look back at some of the burgers he's eaten over time. 

Stars of "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga"
Stars of "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga"

Stars of "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga"

Asante Blackk and Isaiah John talk about the Snowfall spinoff that follows LA in the 90's, amid the rise of west coast rap.

Isaiah John & Asante Blackk on the upcoming FX series "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga": "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" follows "Snowfall" characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they fight to reinvent themselves in 90s Los Angeles, where the fallout from the crack epidemic is fueling a new game: the rise of West Coast rap. FX’s "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga," the new drama from Malcolm Spellman and producers of the acclaimed FX series "Snowfall," will premiere Tuesday, September 8 at 9 p.m.on FX and Hulu. One new episode of the eight-episode series will be available weekly following the premiere.

Keeping a full Fall schedule from turning into burnout
Keeping a full Fall schedule from turning into burnout

Keeping a full Fall schedule from turning into burnout

Jessica Lundy shares how to recognize when being busy is becoming unsustainable and she gives practical ways to make it work. 

How to keep a full Fall schedule from turning into burnout with Jessica Lundy: With school back in session, kids aren’t the only ones adjusting to new routines. Parents, educators and professionals are also going "back to busy" as work, school schedules, activities, caregiving and household responsibilities collide. Jessica Lundy shares how to recognize when normal business is becoming unsustainable and practical ways to prevent the fall rush from turning into burnout. For more tips and information from Jessica, visit her website here. 

Food Truck Friday: Urban Wings Food Truck
Food Truck Friday: Urban Wings Food Truck

Food Truck Friday: Urban Wings Food Truck

Alex finds out more about their restaurant locations, how you can be a franchisee, and how you can book their food truck. 

Food Truck Friday with Urban Wings Food Truck: Urban Wings Food Truck is described as American street food that’s sure to satisfy your cravings. They also have restaurant locations around metro Atlanta. For more information click here. 
 

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard of Praise 102.5
Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard of Praise 102.5

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard of Praise 102.5

A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote. Today's quote is from Charlie Rocket. 

Veda Howard of Praise 102.5: Every weekend on Praise 102.5 Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote. Today's quote is "A winner is just a loser that tried one more time." -Charlie Rocket For more with Veda, you can listen to her on Praise 102.5 every weekend from 3pm-7pm

Pet of the day: Tortilla & Lainey
Pet of the day: Tortilla & Lainey

Pet of the day: Tortilla & Lainey

If you would like more information on these pets contact Dogma Dog Care in Smyrna

Pet of the day: Rescuing Rescues bring in 2 dogs. One is named Tortilla and the other named Lainey. For more information on how to adopt, click here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta