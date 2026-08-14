Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Aug. 14, 2026

Special guests and segment on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Paul previews Quilters at Roswell Cultural Arts Center: Roswell has dubbed its year-long America250 celebration "A Tapestry of Generations" — and if you know anything about Broadway musicals, you know there's one that "seamlessly" fits the theme. We're talking about "Quilters: A Musical," which ran briefly on Broadway in 1984 but was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It's since become a staple at theaters across the country, and the Roswell Cultural Arts Center will join that list this weekend.

The Best of Burgers With Buck: We're approaching Buck's 500th burger! But, before we get to it, let's look back at some of the burgers he's eaten over time.

Isaiah John & Asante Blackk on the upcoming FX series "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga": "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" follows "Snowfall" characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they fight to reinvent themselves in 90s Los Angeles, where the fallout from the crack epidemic is fueling a new game: the rise of West Coast rap. FX’s "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga," the new drama from Malcolm Spellman and producers of the acclaimed FX series "Snowfall," will premiere Tuesday, September 8 at 9 p.m.on FX and Hulu. One new episode of the eight-episode series will be available weekly following the premiere.

How to keep a full Fall schedule from turning into burnout with Jessica Lundy: With school back in session, kids aren’t the only ones adjusting to new routines. Parents, educators and professionals are also going "back to busy" as work, school schedules, activities, caregiving and household responsibilities collide. Jessica Lundy shares how to recognize when normal business is becoming unsustainable and practical ways to prevent the fall rush from turning into burnout. For more tips and information from Jessica, visit her website here.

Food Truck Friday with Urban Wings Food Truck: Urban Wings Food Truck is described as American street food that’s sure to satisfy your cravings. They also have restaurant locations around metro Atlanta. For more information click here.



Veda Howard of Praise 102.5: Every weekend on Praise 102.5 Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote. Today's quote is "A winner is just a loser that tried one more time." -Charlie Rocket For more with Veda, you can listen to her on Praise 102.5 every weekend from 3pm-7pm

Pet of the day: Rescuing Rescues bring in 2 dogs. One is named Tortilla and the other named Lainey. For more information on how to adopt, click here.