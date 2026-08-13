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Good Day Atlanta Viewer information: August 13, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published August 13, 2026 3:06 PM EDT
Published August 13, 2026 3:06 PM EDT

ATLANTA - Paul looks ahead to Alpharetta Grand Tasting: Grand Tasting Alpharetta, presented by Taste of Atlanta, will take over The Hotel at Avalon on Thursday, August 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., filling the ballroom with more than two dozen of the community’s top restaurants and beverage partners. In other words, the event is a culinary journey through Alpharetta all under one roof, with top chefs and owners serving up samples of what makes their respective restaurants so special. And yes, the entire evening will be accompanied by one heck of a soundtrack: local favorites Bogey and the Viceroy will play live during the event!
 

Update with an intern from Usher's New Look Foundation
Update with an intern from Usher's New Look Foundation

Update with an intern from Usher's New Look Foundation

We find out the vision behind creating this first-of-its-kind workforce initiative with Usher and what comes next.

Update with an intern from Usher's New Look Foundation: Shawn H. Wilson, Co-Founder of Usher’s New Look Foundation and Sarah Swift, on the interns from his tour. They both discuss the vision behind creating this first-of-its-kind workforce initiative with Usher and what comes next.


 

76-year-old is heading back to college for dance
76-year-old is heading back to college for dance

76-year-old is heading back to college for dance

Keiko Guest has enrolled at Kennesaw State University. She details her excitement and her mission to help seniors across the country.

76-year-old Keiko Guest is heading back to college: Keiko Guest has been accepted into the dance program at Kennesaw State University. She details her excitement and her mission to help seniors across the country. 

Local school day hacks for families
Local school day hacks for families

Local school day hacks for families

Erica A. Thomas has some local businesses who could help make back to school easier. 

Erica Thomas has some local businesses that can help with back to school: Many kids are back to school, and that means families may need help getting back into a routine. Erica Thomas has some tips that can help make the days easier.  For more information, visit her website by clicking here. 

Pet of the day: Aloha
Pet of the day: Aloha

Pet of the day: Aloha

For more information on adoption visit Pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a kitten named Aloha for adoption. For more information, click here.  

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta