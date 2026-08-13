Good Day Atlanta Viewer information: August 13, 2026

Paul looks ahead to Alpharetta Grand Tasting: Grand Tasting Alpharetta, presented by Taste of Atlanta, will take over The Hotel at Avalon on Thursday, August 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., filling the ballroom with more than two dozen of the community’s top restaurants and beverage partners. In other words, the event is a culinary journey through Alpharetta all under one roof, with top chefs and owners serving up samples of what makes their respective restaurants so special. And yes, the entire evening will be accompanied by one heck of a soundtrack: local favorites Bogey and the Viceroy will play live during the event!



Update with an intern from Usher's New Look Foundation: Shawn H. Wilson, Co-Founder of Usher’s New Look Foundation and Sarah Swift, on the interns from his tour. They both discuss the vision behind creating this first-of-its-kind workforce initiative with Usher and what comes next.





76-year-old Keiko Guest is heading back to college: Keiko Guest has been accepted into the dance program at Kennesaw State University. She details her excitement and her mission to help seniors across the country.

Erica Thomas has some local businesses that can help with back to school: Many kids are back to school, and that means families may need help getting back into a routine. Erica Thomas has some tips that can help make the days easier. For more information, visit her website by clicking here.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a kitten named Aloha for adoption. For more information, click here.