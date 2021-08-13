Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 13, 2021

R&B Icon Stephanie Mills performs in Metro Atlanta: As Dorothy in the Broadway blockbuster The Wiz, Stephanie Mills wished for a place called "home." But now, after a long pandemic of being at home, the Grammy-winning singer says she’s thrilled to be back on the road.

"My first show was in Cabo," says the acclaimed artist, "and it felt amazing. I’m a live performer. So, I love performing live, I love being on the road, I love mingling with people."

Of traveling during the pandemic, Mills says, "We’re being very safe; I mean, I’m still wearing a mask, I’m vaccinated, my son is vaccinated. So, we’re just being very safe. But I’m so happy that we can do shows, and when you’re doing it outside, you feel safer."

Mills will appear outdoors at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton on Saturday, August 15th, sharing a bill with fellow soul legend Jeffrey Osborne; along with performing number one hits like "I Feel Good All Over," the artist looks forward to sharing her new single, "Let’s Do The Right Thing," which she co-wrote.

"If we all do the right thing, if we all listen to each other and come together, we can make a change," Mills says of the song’s message. "Because it seems like we’re going back instead of going forward, and I really want people to know, we’ve got to do the right thing."

Mills says her next single will be titled "We Must Change," and will be out soon; follow Stephanie Mills on Instagram for updates on new music.

Summer vacation on the Georgia Wine Highway: You probably already know that Georgia is home to some fantastic wineries, but you might not realize just how many vineyards and tasting rooms have popped up here in the Peace State. So, jump in the car and don’t forget your passport, because it’s time to take a summer vacation on the Georgia Wine Highway.

Georgia Wine Highway is a month-long event sponsored by Georgia Wine Producers and was created as a way to highlight the state’s booming wine industry. Featuring a total of nearly 50 wineries and tasting rooms across the state, Georgia Wine Highway is essentially a "choose your own adventure," which invites travelers to stop in and support the local businesses while enjoying a glass of their finest merlot, pinot grigio, or chardonnay.

Here’s how it works; Georgia Wine Highway passports are available for $75 through the Open Georgia Wine app or at any participating location, and passport holders are encouraged to visit as many of wineries and tasting rooms as they can (during regular business hours, of course), where they’ll receive either four tastings or one glass. Oh, and passport holders also get an​ Open Georgia Wine collectors’ glass, too! The passport is good throughout the month of August.

For a full list of the participating wineries and vineyards and more information on the event, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning cruising down the Georgia Wine Highway!

There are the wineries featured this morning on Good Day Atlanta:

Tesnatee River Winery and Meadery

Cottage Vineyard and Winery

Cavender Creek Vineyards

Burgers with Buck: In March of 2017, #BurgersWithBuck paid a visit to our good friends Jonathan and Justin Fox to feature the "burger" at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q on DeKalb Avenue. While their original take on a burger is a delicious chopped brisket sandwich, dressed like a burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, bacon, pimento cheese, and jalapeno mayo served on a brioche bun that earned a well-deserved thumbs up from #BWB, in the back of our minds we always hoped that one day they would add an actual burger to their menu. This week, our dreams have come true.

Not only have they added a burger to the menu, they’ve added a brand new location as well. Here’s the catch though, the new Foxy Melt is not available on the menu at their original location, but it provides the perfect reason/excuse to check out their new spot at The Works in Atlanta’s Upper Westside.

Let’s start with the Foxy Melt. While some have debated whether or not a patty melt is a burger, Co-Owner Jonathan Fox says there is no debate, and he points to their new Foxy Melt as the prime example. How does this sound, two four-ounce house ground brisket patties (already sounds great, doesn’t it), topped with American cheese caramelized onions, poblano peppers, a house made beef fat dijonaise, and served on toasted rye bread? I can answer that for you. It not only sounds great, but it tastes even better. While some among us will continue to discuss the whole ‘is a patty melt a burger?’, we think our time and your time would be better spent researching the topic by eating another Foxy Melt.

The new Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q location is officially open as of this week. It is a beautiful 9,300 square foot (+) restaurant, with ample indoor and outdoor seating, and it will always have a couple of things the original location will not… plenty of space, and plenty of spaces (to park). The entire development is really cool, with kind of a Ponce City Market and Krog Street Market kind of vibe. You owe it to yourself to check it out, and if you’re reading this, you definitely owe it to yourself to check out the Foxy melt, ASAP!

For more information about Fox Brothers Barbecue including their location(s), menu, and hours seeof operation, go to their website, http://www.foxbrosbbq.com/ , and also check out https://theworksatl.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay joins us to talk about the start of football season: It's game night at Mercedes Benz Stadium and the Atlanta Falcons are hosting the Tennessee Titans, kicking off the head Coach Arthur Smith era, in a pre-season game you can watch tonight, right here on FOX Five. Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay joins us live to talk about all the excitement. For more information click here.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Society: For more information click here.

Advertisement

Pike Nurseries expert Rena Sartain joins us with tips from keeping deterring Deer from you yard: For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.