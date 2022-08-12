Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 12, 2022

Paul Milliken speaks with cast members of the horror film "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies": A party game leads to murder when young and wealthy friends gather at a remote family mansion. You can catch it in theaters everywhere now. Watch the trailer here.

Jaime Foxx and Dave Franco talk about their new Netflix Film Day Shift: The film focuses on a hardworking dad out to provide for his daughter uses a boring pool-cleaning job as a front for his real gig: hunting and killing vampires. Jamie Foxx, David Franco, Snoop Dogg and more star in the film. It's streaming on Netflix now. Click here to watch the trailer.

Smooth N Groove Food Truck: Smooth N Groove was in the works of becoming a reality and not an idea, so when the time for developing an official menu came Mr. Davis wanted to make his customers excited and ready to Groove when they read his menu, which is why all his smoothies from the "Running Man" to the "Nae-Nae" are named to do just that, Dance! Mr. Davis’s decision to place Smooth N Groove inside a workout facility was a way for him to fulfill his main goal. He's since added a food truck for folks to get smoothies on the go. For more information click here.

Mike Gauyo, and actor Jean Ellie talk new series Send Help on AMC's All Blk: Send Help is a dark coming-of-age comedy that Mike created alongside his fellow Insecure alumni, Jean Elie. The series follows Haitian American Actor – Fritz – as he pursues a career in the entertainment industry in LA while taking care of his family back in Boston, and dealing with a family tragedy. It examines the Black male mental space in the face of tragedy and loss in every aspect of his life. Through the series, Mike hopes that everyone will be able to see a bit of themselves in Fritz. Click here to watch the trailer. Watch the show here.

Pike Nurseries gives watering and fertilizing tips: Find a pike nursery near you by clicking here.

Neiko Flowers gives steps to living your life with purpose: Neiko is Assistant Program Director at Radio One Praise 102.5. Keep up with him on social media @Neikoflow

