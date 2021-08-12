Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 12, 2021

New tasting room serves up a "Legend"-ary experience: It’s been about five months since Good Day Atlanta showed off the plans for a tasting room and event space at Cumming’s Legends Distillery, and we promised that we’d return as soon as the facilities were finished up and ready to welcome in the public.

Well, we always keep our promises at Good Day — especially when there are award-winning spirits involved!

This morning, we returned to Legends Distillery to check out the new tasting room and VIP event space ahead of an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 14th. During our visit earlier this year, we toured the Forsyth County distillery, which produces award-winning bourbons and vodka using a patented technology called Quantum Purity, which workers say creates a smooth-tasting spirit with no burn. "We ended up winning 21 awards in our first year of existence, including the 2019 Vodka of the Year [from the John Barleycorn Spirits Competition], before we sold one bottle on the market," said chief marketing officer Chris Green.

Legends products including the Legends 87 Bourbon and the Legends 100 Bourbon are available at stores throughout the state and served at popular local restaurants including Botica, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Fado Irish Pub. But now, with the addition of the tasting room at the distillery, owners say they’ll be able to showcase their products right at the place where they’re created.

Legends Distillery is located at 210 Industrial Park Drive in Cumming; Saturday’s celebration will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the ribbon cutting scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and including Mayor Troy Brumbalow.

Young actress talks role in Disney and Pixar’s "Luca:" Scoring a role in the new Disney and Pixar film Luca wasn’t exactly an overnight process for 13-year-old Emma Berman, but it was definitely worth the wait.

"I did the original audition, and then I got a callback, and then I did some scratch recording," says Berman. "And then in March of 2020 I had this Zoom call with Enrico [Casarosa] and Andrea [Warren], the director and the producer, and they were like, ‘Hey, you got the part!’ Oh my God, that was so cool! Absolutely incredible. Coolest Zoom call of my life!"

Berman voices the spunky Giulia in the new film, which was recently released on digital and Blu-ray. Luca follows two young friends — Luca and Alberto — as they spend a summer exploring an Italian seaside town. The only problem? The boys are actually sea monsters, and must hide their true identities from the town locals.

Berman says she quickly fell in love with the quirky character she was asked to voice.

"I love Giulia! I mean, she’s such an incredible character, and she’s so inspiring. And I think she teaches everybody something," she says. "She’s positive and she inspires me to be really positive. She’s such a hard worker; she’s a good daughter, she’s a good friend, she’s loyal."

Berman says her future plans include continuing to focus on her education while still maintaining her acting career; she says she’s also interested in a possible career in animation.

With a starring role in Luca, the 13-year-old certainly seems to be on the right path.

Actor Caroline Arapoglou joins us to talk about her role on "Outer Banks:" For more information on Caroline Arapoglou follow her on Instagram @carolinearapoglou .

Joey Lawrence talks to "Good Day Atlanta's," Natalie McCann about "SWIM" the Tubi original movie: For more information click here.

Local food enthusiast Skye Estroff joins us with ideas for "Ready Make Meals" for Back To School: See ideas and locations from Skye Estroff below. For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @Skye_Estroff

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.