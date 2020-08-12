Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 12, 2020

Miami meets Marietta at Jimmy’z Kitchen:

If there’s one thing we can all agree on here at Good Day Atlanta — it’s that we love to eat. And more than that, we love to try something new. So when we heard that Miami favorite Jimmy’z Kitchen had opened a location here in Metro Atlanta, we didn’t waste any time making a reservation for a morning of mojitos and mofongo.

The Jimmy of restaurant’s name is Chef Jimmy Carey, who gained a large and loyal fanbase in Miami after opening then first Jimmy’z Kitchen in South Beach back in 2007, followed by a second location in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood a few years later. But — as we all know — there’s just something special about metro Atlanta, and soon Carey was joining up with his wife, Camille, and longtime friend Robert Holley to create the restaurant in Marietta. Holley, by the way, is well-known in the local food scene, having previously led the kitchen at Atlanta Fish Market.

OK … so let’s talk about that food. According to the Jimmy’z Kitchen website, the cuisine is “Nuevo Latino,” blending Puerto Rican, Spanish, and Caribbean flavors.

The menu features starters including crab beignets and Cuban spring rolls, entrees including roasted Cuban mojo pork and churrasco steak, and several varieties of mofongo. Mofongo, by the way, is a Puerto Rican staple, made from mashed fried plantains — and at Jimmy’z Kitchen, you can get it with chicken, shrimp, fresh fish, and pork.

Jimmy’z Kitchen Marietta is located at 2468 Windy Hill Road SE #600.

Former Atlanta Thrasher and Stanley Cup winner talks dyslexia and new documentary on Good Day Atlanta:

Dyslexia is a learning difference that can be difficult to diagnose and living with it, without knowing what it is, hurts. That deeply personal memory is from NHL Stanley Cup winner and dyslexia advocate Brent Sopel. He was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 32 after his young daughter was diagnosed.

Sopel joins Good Day live to talk bout his mission to raise awareness and help push for a positive change. He is launching a new documentary through his foundation titled "Brent Sopel: Here to Change the World."

For more information click here.

Workout Wednesday with Morgan Findlay and Peachy Cheek Fitness:

Morgan Findlay is an actor and fitness trainer with ideas for you to work out safely at home.

Morgan Findlay is an actor and fitness trainer with ideas for you to work out safely at home.

Findlay joins Good Day with ideas to boost your workout by using a deck of cards and common household items in the process.

Erin Rae joins us from Hot 107.9 with more on the latest celebrity news.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: