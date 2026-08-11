Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 11, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta.

Paul previews West GA Flight School: A good education is always meant to help students soar — but that mission is very literal at one West Georgia school. We’re talking about Slipstream Aviation, a flight training academy based out of West Georgia Regional Airport in Carrollton. Chief pilot Eric Marnell launched the school over Father’s Day weekend back in 2024, an appropriate date given that Marnell’s earliest flight experience came alongside his father, who had a pilot’s license. In an introductory video on the Slipstream Aviation website, Marnell credits a conversation with his buddy Thomas "TJ" Johnson — now the school’s chief flight instructor — as the inspiration for creating a full-time, full-service flight school at West Georgia Regional Airport.



I’m Just Like Me by Atlanta-based Erin Washington: As an author, non-profit founder, and host of the top podcast, thERINpy, Erin Washington has dedicated her career to helping others feel seen and embrace their worth. Through her nonprofit, Blue Butterfly, she’s an advocate for teen girls struggling with body image, comparison, and self-worth. I'm Just Like Me, celebrates what makes every child wonderfully unique! It reminds young readers that no two people are the same—and that's exactly how it's meant to be. To purchase your copy, click here.

Poach Social a new breakfast & brunch: The restaurant borders the historic neighborhoods of Summerhill, Grant Park, and Peoplestown in East Atlanta. It's described as taking a health-conscious approach to southern comfort food, all set within a style-forward atmosphere that offers unparalleled food & mood.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: Music artist Jelly Roll says he's taking a step back from music amid his divorce. And fans seem to think Usher had a look-alike performance for him. Christal Jordan talks with Joanne about these topics and more. Follow her on social media @therealchristaljordan.

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in a puppy named Perry. For more information, click here.