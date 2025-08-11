Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 11, 2025

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on Aug. 11, 2025:

Kidsignments Fall Sale – Lawrenceville

Looking for a smart way to save on back-to-school shopping? Many local parents turn to Kidsignments. The 2025 Fall & Winter Sale kicked off this morning at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, offering six days of budget-friendly, kid-focused shopping. Shoppers can find gently used clothing, shoes, books, toys, games, baby gear, and more. Kidsignments, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, draws thousands of sellers and bargain hunters twice a year, proving that secondhand items can still have plenty of life left. READ FULL STORY

Director and Stars Discuss New Drama "The Knife"

Former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha takes on triple duty in the gripping new drama The Knife — serving as director, co-writer, and star. The film, praised by critics and audiences, follows a young Black family questioned by police after an intruder breaks into their home. Set over the course of one tense night, it examines the choices the family makes to protect themselves and how those choices are viewed by law enforcement. Emmy-nominated actress Aja Naomi King plays the wife and mother whose split-second decision has major consequences. "I would do this," King said. "There are certain things you cannot leave up to chance." Asomugha added, "Audiences are split… and that’s the beauty of it — the conversation that comes after. They’re entertained, but still asking, ‘Are they doing the right thing?’" The film also stars Academy Award winner Melissa Leo and Manny Jacinto, and opens in theaters Friday, Aug. 15. READ FULL STORY

Entertainment Headlines with Mz. Shyneka

Mz. Shyneka shares the latest celebrity buzz: Jennifer Lopez had a surprise on-stage guest, Beyoncé’s mom ignored her daughter’s request to post less on social media, and Macaulay Culkin says Home Alone 2 tops the original.

Helping Boys Grow into Confident, Caring Young Men

Authors Joanna Schroeder and Christopher Pepper have released 16 Conversations to Help Tweens and Teens Grow into Confident, Caring Young Men. The book offers practical, research-backed strategies and ready-to-use conversation starters for parents. Click here to order copy.