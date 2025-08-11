Kidsignments gives back-to-school shopping a thrifty spin

The Brief The 2025 Kidsignments Fall & Winter Sale launched this morning, taking over the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds for six full days. The twice-annual consignment sale features gently-used items for kids, including clothing, accessories, books, games, toys, infant items, and more. Kidsignments was created by local mom Jeri Lynn Cunningham, who first operated the children’s consignment sale out of her garage.



What’s the secret to saving money while back-to-school shopping? For many local parents, it’s Kidsignments.

The 2025 Kidsignments Fall & Winter Sale launched this morning, taking over the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds for six full days of budget-friendly, kid-focused shopping.

We’re talking gently-used clothing, accessories, books, games, toys, infant items, and more. And let’s be honest, it’s not much of a secret anymore; Kidsignments celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and continues to draw thousands of sellers and shoppers twice a year who understand that just because something is used, doesn’t mean it still doesn’t have a long life ahead of it.

Kidsignments was created by local mom Jeri Lynn Cunningham, who first operated the children’s consignment sale out of her garage.

That first sale — which featured two dozen consigners — has grown into one of the largest of its kind in the nation, and shoppers often line up for hours before the doors open to score some major deals.

Now held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, the sale fills two large buildings, with one mainly devoted to clothing (from preemie to size 16, junior & young men’s clothing,) and the other packed with larger items (like playsets, bicycles, and strollers).

Hours for the Fall & Winter Sale are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday — and the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. For more information about the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning shopping and saving with parents!