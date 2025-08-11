Director and stars talk challenging new drama 'The Knife'

The Brief Following a successful film festival run, the intense new drama "The Knife" opens in theaters Friday, August 15th. The movie was co-written and directed by and stars former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, who plays a husband and father being questioned by police. "The Knife" also stars Emmy Award-nominated actress Aja Naomi King and Academy Award winner Melissa Leo.



Former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha pulls triple duty on the intense new drama "The Knife," serving as director, co-writer, and star.

What we know:

The film — which is receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences — centers on a young Black family being questioned by police after an intruder breaks into their home. Unfolding over the course of one nightmarish night, the film explores the actions taken by the family to protect themselves — and how those actions are perceived by law enforcement.

What they're saying:

Emmy Award-nominated actress Aja Naomi King plays the wife and mother who makes a sudden decision that has serious consequences — and the actress says she strongly identifies with her character’s motivations.

"I would do this," she says. "Like, I knew for myself, I would definitely do this. There are certain things you cannot leave up to chance."

"Audiences are split…and that’s the beauty of it, is that conversation that comes," adds Asomugha. "They’re very much entertained and thrilled, but it’s still that question of, ‘Are these people all doing the right thing?’"

"The Knife" also stars Academy Award winner Melissa Leo and Manny Jacinto — and will open in theaters on Friday, August 15th. To hear more from the director and stars, click the video player in this article.

The Source: Information for this story comes from Relativity Media, Inaugural Entertainment, and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



