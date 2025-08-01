Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 1, 2025

School of Rock brings "Freaky" fun to Good Day Atlanta:

It’s been more than 20 years since Lindsay Lohan rocked out with her band Pink Slip in the comedy hit "Freaky Friday" — and now that the long-awaited sequel is about to take over movie screens nationwide, we’re celebrating at a place where "rocking out" happens almost every single day of the week.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with the talented students and instructors at School of Rock Atlanta, part of the performance-based music education program with more than 350 locations (and more than 60,000 students!) around the world. School of Rock instructors say they use one-on-one lessons, group rehearsals, and live performances to help prepare students for their moment in the spotlight — whether that young rocker is a guitarist, drummer, bassist, keyboardist, or vocalist. The goal is to get students in a band and performing at a real music venue — just like Pink Slip in 2003’s "Freaky Friday."

And yes, we’re hearing Pink Slip will make a triumphant return in "Freakier Friday," which reunites Lohan and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis as a mother and daughter who once again find themselves in a hilarious (for us, not for them!) body-swapping situation. "Freakier Friday" is set to open exclusively in theaters from Walt Disney Pictures next Friday, Aug. 8.

Now, imagine this for another installment in the "Freaky Friday" universe: a young rocker suddenly switches bodies with a middle-aged feature reporter from Good Day Atlanta. Sounds like a blockbuster, right? Well, to see how it all plays out, click the video player.

Burgers With Buck Smash Burgers by Vice: A new burger joint in Milton is smashing onto the scene, by giving its guests a true farm-to-basket experience. Find out if Buck gives their burger a thumbs up!

Seasonal financial stress with Sean Pyles: According to new NerdWallet data, back-to-school expenses now average $741 (up $200 from last year), with 53% of parents willing to go into debt for extracurriculars, plus strategies for navigating these costs after income changes.

East Point's Eat My Biscuits appearing on Food Network’s "The Great Food Truck Race": Vanetta Roy, Kedric Barrett, and Chaya Conwell are the brains behind Eat My Biscuits, and they stopped by Good Day to share some of their top creations.

Chelsea Torres is live from Bristol TN previewing the MLB Speedway Classic: "It’s a ballpark in a box," says MLB’s Field Specialist about building the first ever baseball field in a racetrack. The racetrack, known as the ‘The Last Great Colosseum’ in Bristol, Tennessee, will be the meeting point for the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. MLB says Saturday’s game in Bristol will break attendance records for a regular season game. Major League’s field specialist talks to FOX about the manpower it takes to play America’s pastime at the racetrack. Game coverage starts 6pmET Saturday on FOX.

Back-to-school essentials for college students with Brittany Sharp: College students are getting ready to head back to campus, and what they need to survive away from home looks a bit different from elementary, middle and high school students. Designer and event planner Brittany Sharp has ideas to get them through a year at college. Keep up with Brittany on social media @TheSharpStandard

Pike Nurseries gives tips on the benefits of trees: To find a location near you, click here.