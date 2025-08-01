Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 1, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  August 1, 2025 11:53am EDT
Atlanta teens make music at School of Rock

The goal of School of Rock is to get metro Atlanta students in a band and performing their own rocking songs at a real music venue.

ATLANTA - School of Rock brings "Freaky" fun to Good Day Atlanta:

It’s been more than 20 years since Lindsay Lohan rocked out with her band Pink Slip in the comedy hit "Freaky Friday" — and now that the long-awaited sequel is about to take over movie screens nationwide, we’re celebrating at a place where "rocking out" happens almost every single day of the week.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with the talented students and instructors at School of Rock Atlanta, part of the performance-based music education program with more than 350 locations (and more than 60,000 students!) around the world. School of Rock instructors say they use one-on-one lessons, group rehearsals, and live performances to help prepare students for their moment in the spotlight — whether that young rocker is a guitarist, drummer, bassist, keyboardist, or vocalist. The goal is to get students in a band and performing at a real music venue — just like Pink Slip in 2003’s "Freaky Friday."

And yes, we’re hearing Pink Slip will make a triumphant return in "Freakier Friday," which reunites Lohan and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis as a mother and daughter who once again find themselves in a hilarious (for us, not for them!) body-swapping situation. "Freakier Friday" is set to open exclusively in theaters from Walt Disney Pictures next Friday, Aug. 8.

Now, imagine this for another installment in the "Freaky Friday" universe: a young rocker suddenly switches bodies with a middle-aged feature reporter from Good Day Atlanta. Sounds like a blockbuster, right? Well, to see how it all plays out, click the video player. 

A smashing good time at Smash Burgers by Vice

The chef at Milton's Smash Burgers by Vice is very familiar to Burgers with Buck, and the new restaurant gets the coveted Buck Lanford thumbs up.

Burgers With Buck  Smash Burgers by Vice: A new burger joint in Milton is smashing onto the scene, by giving its guests a true farm-to-basket experience. Find out if Buck gives their burger a thumbs up!

Back-to-school shopping causing financial stress

The back-to-school season can mean some pain in the pocketbook with the average cost for supplies jumping to almost $750 this year. Sean Pyles, the producer and host of NerdWallet's ''Smart Money'' podcast, joins Lindsay Tuman with a look at the reason for the cost spike.

Seasonal financial stress with Sean Pyles: According to new NerdWallet data, back-to-school expenses now average $741 (up $200 from last year), with 53% of parents willing to go into debt for extracurriculars, plus strategies for navigating these costs after income changes. 

East Point business competing on 'The Great Food Truck Race'

An mobile metro Atlanta brunch favorite is hitting the road to compete for a $50,000 prize in Food Network's ''The Great Food Truck Race.'' Vanetta Roy, Kedric Barrett, and Chaya Conwell are the brains behind Eat My Biscuits, and they stopped by Good Day to share some of their top creations.

East Point's Eat My Biscuits appearing on Food Network’s "The Great Food Truck Race": Vanetta Roy, Kedric Barrett, and Chaya Conwell are the brains behind Eat My Biscuits, and they stopped by Good Day to share some of their top creations.

Buck Lanford versus the MLB Speedway Classic cooler

Fox Sports sent the Good Day team a special cooler to celebrate the history-making game between the Braves and Reds at Bristol Speedway, but Buck Lanford and the cooler didn't seem to see eye to eye.

Chelsea Torres is live from Bristol TN previewing the MLB Speedway Classic:  "It’s a ballpark in a box," says MLB’s Field Specialist about building the first ever baseball field in a racetrack. The racetrack, known as the ‘The Last Great Colosseum’ in Bristol, Tennessee, will be the meeting point for the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. MLB says Saturday’s game in Bristol will break attendance records for a regular season game. Major League’s field specialist talks to FOX about the manpower it takes to play America’s pastime at the racetrack. Game coverage starts 6pmET Saturday on FOX.

Back-to-school essentials for college students

Getting ready to go back to class is on a whole different level when you're sending your kid to college. Event planner and designer Brittany Sharp joined Joanne Feldman with some of her picks to set your student up for success.

Back-to-school essentials for college students with Brittany Sharp: College students are getting ready to head back to campus, and what they need to survive away from home looks a bit different from elementary, middle and high school students. Designer and event planner Brittany Sharp has ideas to get them through a year at college. Keep up with Brittany on social media @TheSharpStandard

The beautiful benefits of trees

There is no shortage of trees around metro Atlanta, and they do wonders for the environment and for your mental well-being. The experts at Pike Nurseries are waxing poetic about the fine benefits of foliage.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on the benefits of trees: To find a location near you, click here.

Meet Chakana: Zoo Atlanta's red-tailed boa

From family events to adults-only sips, Zoo Atlanta has plenty of things coming in the next few weeks. Rachel Ragen and Chakana the red-tailed boa joined Alex Whittler to share the latest goings-on at the zoo.

