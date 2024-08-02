Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 2, 2024

Burgers with Buck checks out Caroline's On Main: Caroline's On Main in Flowery Branch is a great place to grab house-made beignets, cured salmon, or avocado toast, but they are a lot more than that. Don't let the genteel atmosphere fool you, they've got a good burger.

Cultures connect through Surya Ensemble: A group of Atlanta musicians is thrilling audiences with a unique blend of music, dance, and storytelling that spans cultures. Musician Ankit Patel founded Surya Ensemble - a world music group that's been performing shows around Atlanta this summer.

Thomas Jones and Deji LaRay on season four of "Johnson": The fourth season of Bounce's hit "Johnson" is going to take male conversations to new heights. The show stars Thomas Q. Jones as Omar, Deji LaRay as Greg, Philip Smithey as Keith, and Derrex Brady as Jarvis. "Johnson" follows four lifelong friends who share the same last name but lead very different lives. The series explores their experiences with love, friendship, personal growth, and societal issues from a Black male perspective. In Season 4, the friends continue to navigate their complex lives, addressing themes such as fatherhood, classism, and relationships.

Hi-Hat talks working with Missy Elliot on tour: Visionary choreographer Hi-Hat is the mastermind behind some of music's top performances by artists like Rihanna, Shakira, and Mary J. Blige. This summer, she's on the road with her long-time friend Missy Elliot, and she joined Alyse Eady to talk about the tour, her legacy, and her incredible list of projects.

"Deadly Case Files" examines the South's toughest cases: The new true-crime series "Deadly Case Files" is hosted by retired Atlanta detectives Vince Velazquez and David Quinn and showcases some of the toughest and most talented homicide investigators and the mind-blowing cases they solved during their careers.

Celebrating National Peach Month with Erica Thomas: It's National Peach Month, and there's no better place to celebrate the fantastic fruit than in Georgia. Food and lifestyle expert Erica Thomas paid a visit to the Good Day kitchen to show Buck Lanford some of her favorite dishes and drinks that use the fruit.

Pike Nurseries on the beautiful benefits of trees: Not only do trees help keep our cities cool, they also help clean our air and help with mental health. The experts at Pike Nurseries take a closer look at why trees are so important.

Zoo Atlanta shows off Chuck the chuckwalla: Zoo Atlanta's Christina Lavallee brought in Chuck the chuckwalla. The zoo is hosting Savanna Nights, a 21-and-older summer cocktail series that ends on Aug. 9 with a wild and nerdy theme. The zoo is also getting ready for Sippin’ Safari, which is on Sept. 21. You can find more information on both events here: https://zooatlanta.org/visit/events/