Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 8, 2024

Dr. Neil Winawer has the latest in health news: There have been reports of bird flu in some parts of the U.S. Dr. Neil Winawer has the latest information on symptoms and more.

The Peri Peri Grill spices up Downtown Atlanta food scene:

Now that we're finally into April, we’re seeing warmer temperatures here in North Georgia — but things have been heating up in Downtown Atlanta for a while, thanks to a new addition to the city’s booming restaurant scene.

We’re talking about The Peri Peri Grill, a Halal restaurant that recently opened on Luckie Street, directly facing Georgia Aquarium. Founded by longtime friends Noman Mirza, Amir Jeelani, and Sohail Lakhani, the restaurant features a fusion of Portuguese and African flavors, with a menu of dishes cooked using family recipes from all three owners. And when we talk about heat, we mean it: the restaurant’s name refers to the famous sauce and the chili pepper from which it’s made. But don’t worry — there’s a "spice meter" on the wall, which means you’re able to choose exactly how much heat your taste buds can stand before ordering!

Speaking of ordering, The Peri Peri Grill is already becoming famous for its jumbo wings, available grilled or fried and served in a bucket. The guys have also created a popular list of peri peri burgers (don’t tell Buck Lanford!), pizzas, and wraps and bowls. And then there are the desserts…have you ever tried a falooda? If not, now’s your chance!

The Peri Peri Grill is located at 280 Luckie Street Northwest in Atlanta (along with the Johns Creek location at 11720 Medlock Bridge Road, Unit 164), and hours are 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information and to check out the menu, click here.

As soon as we heard about the "spice meter" at the new The Peri Peri Grill location, we knew we needed to spend a morning in Downtown Atlanta putting our taste buds to the test! Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Jennifer Tilly and Devon Sawa for "Chucky S3 Part 2": Everyone's favorite killer doll is back! In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, season 3 sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America's first family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. Click here for this season's trailer.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: Mary J. Blige's mega hit "Real Love" is the subject of a lawsuit and Don Lemmon marries his longtime partner. Kierra M has the details.