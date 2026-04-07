Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: April 7, 2026

Spring Break at Six Flags Over Georgia and the 20th anniversary of one of the park’s most thrilling rides: We’re celebrating two big events at Six Flags Over Georgia this morning: spring break and the 20th anniversary of one of the park’s most thrilling rides! This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we stuffed our faces, screamed our heads off, and took in a live show at the popular Austell amusement park, which is expecting a very busy spring break week. Six Flags Over Georgia’s celebration kicked off Friday and continues through Sunday, April 12th — which means ten full days of food, rides, and live entertainment. Grab your tickets here.

Chef David Rose talks new series "Cooking with Your Grandma:" It's a cooking series highlighting personal recipes and culinary wisdom from the women we cherish the most; our grandmothers. Celebrity chef David Rose, alongside Bonny Breur are here to discuss the new series, and show us a tasty recipe.

Dr. Taz talks World Health Day and stress awareness month: Chronic inflammation is the root cause of many diseases, and knowing the symptoms and making changes is important to living a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Taz Bhatia will join us to talk about those signs, and how to protect yourself, for world health day. For more information on Dr. Taz, visit her website here.



April is designated as Safe Digging Month. A Georgia Power official gives us tips: This month millions of Americans will pick up a shovel to work on their garden, patio, or fence.

But before you start on your project, Alicia Brown of Georgia Power gives tips on how to stay safe and prevent injuries.



Jennifer Kahn, Founder & CEO of Scenery Bags: Jennifer transforms discarded Broadway materials into limited-edition fashion and home pieces. She uses Broadway set materials like backdrops, scrims, and stage fabrics. Each piece carries a real piece of theater history, reimagined into something stylish and sustainable. To learn more and to purchase a piece, click here.

Kevin Egan with a weekly World Cup update: Kevin talks about how Atlanta is making big changes ahead of the World Cup, and which matches we'll see in the city. Plus there's more trivia.

Brenda Alexander has the latest in entertainment headlines: Are Kim K & Lewis Hamilton dating? Lil Nas X may have caught a break in his felony assault case, and Stephen Colbert's replacement has been announced.

Pet of the day: FurKids brings in a puppy named FlapJack.