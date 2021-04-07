Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 7, 2021

Iyanla Vanzant talks final season of her hit OWN network show "Iyanla Fix My Life":

Iyanla Vanzant, who has been with the network for nearly 10 years, has filmed nearly 150 episodes of the beloved series. The final episodes of the show will premiere April 10 with a must-see opener featuring LisaRaye McCoy. The series will end with a two-hour farewell special on May 22. Also, a few female Atlanta radio personalities will be on this season together. For more information on the final season click here.

George Chidi of "Like it or Not" and "The Next Atlanta" on joining the Tammie Mac Show:

George Chidi discussed the potential for boycotts in Georgia and the debate among activists about what response is appropriate.

Jay Leno talks about becoming the new host of the game show "You Bet Your Life":

"You Bet Your Life" is coming back this September. This comedy show wrapped in a game show will feature two strangers paired up to play for prize money by answering trivia questions correctly. Co-Hosted by Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks, "You Bet Your Life" will deliver a fun series filled with the warmth and laughter that America needs now.

"The Morning Hustle's" Angie Ange discuss a boy who says they found a bullet in their Cheetos bag:

A 6-year-old Montana boy is said to have found a bullet inside his Hot Cheetos bag.The boy's father says he reached out to Frito-Lay via Facebook and sent them an email. He says the company is sending him a testing kit and says they are working to get to the bottom of the situation.

