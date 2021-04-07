Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 7, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Iyanla Vanzant talks final season of Iyanla Fix My Life

Iyanla Vanzant, who has been with the network for nearly 10 years, has filmed nearly 150 episodes of the beloved series. The final episodes of the show will premiere April 10 with a must-see opener featuring LisaRaye McCoy. The series will end with a two-hour farewell special on May 22. Also, a few female Atlanta radio personalities will be on this season together. For more information on the final season click here.

George Chidi on the debate over boycotting Georgia companies

George Chidi discussed the potential for boycotts in Georgia and the debate among activists about what response is appropriate.

Jay Leno talks being the new host of You Bet Your Life

"You Bet Your Life" is coming back this September. This comedy show wrapped in a game show will feature two strangers paired up to play for prize money by answering trivia questions correctly. Co-Hosted by Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks, "You Bet Your Life" will deliver a fun series filled with the warmth and laughter that America needs now.

Angie Ange talks about a surprise found in a Hot Cheetos bag

A 6-year-old Montana boy is said to have found a bullet inside his Hot Cheetos bag.The boy's father says he reached out to Frito-Lay via Facebook and sent them an email. He says the company is sending him a testing kit and says they are working to get to the bottom of the situation. 

You can listen to Angie Ange and the rest of The Morning Hustle Crew on Hot 107.9 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. Follow her on Instagram @goangie

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Just in time for National Beer Day, Grindelwald is a 2-year-old Shepherd mix who is the best drinking buddy around.