Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 6, 2026

New book highlights history of Georgia’s Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area: Jeff Dingler and Brigette Jones, co-authors of the new book "Images of America: Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area," which releases on Tuesday from Arcadia Publishing. The authors say it’s the first book specifically written about the area, and features rare (and sometimes never-before-seen!) photographs pulled from the Heritage Area archives and sourced from surrounding communities. Among those, Dingler says, is a newly unearthed snapshot of then-Senator John F. Kennedy attending a University of Georgia graduation in 1957.





Alex chats with the winner of The Masked Singer, Ashlee Simpson Ross: The Masked Singer season 14 has come to a close, and this year's winner was crowned. Alex Whittler got to speak with Ashlee Simpson Ross about her time on the show, and what it was like not being able to speak to her husband while he was a contestant too.

Abigail Spencer of the FOX show Best Medicine: As the furious people of Port Wenn discover the truth about their deal with their Norwegian sister city, Martin must toggle between the potential revelation of his blood phobia, a startling baby delivery and the arrival of his amorous ex. Also, Louisa receives some thought-provoking medical results and Al and Elaine must navigate their uncertain future in the all-new "Norway No How" season finale episode of Best Medicine which airs Tuesday night at 8 on Fox 5.

Mz. Shyneka has the latest in entertainment headlines: Major sponsors are bailing on London's Wireless Festival after Kanye West was named as the headliner. Plus, Tori Spelling was involved in a car accident. Mz. Shyneka has the details. Follow her on social @MzShyneka and listen to her weekday mornings on Streets 94.5

Pet of the day: Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta brings in Fenway for adoption. For more information, click here.