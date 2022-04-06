Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 6, 2022

Atlanta Roller Derby returns for a "jamming" new season:

It’s been three long years since we spent a morning with the fierce athletes of Atlanta Roller Derby, and let’s just say it didn’t end well for a certain feature reporter who had to nurse a few bumps and bruises in the aftermath.

But if there’s anything we’ve learned from the skaters over the years, it’s that it doesn’t matter how many times you fall — what matters is how many times you get back up!

This morning, we made a return visit to the Atlanta Roller Derby practice facility, getting in a few laps with league members and learning more about their current season. The league’s teams kicked off their 2022 season on March 12th and will follow up opening night with a double-header on Saturday, April 9 at the Yaarab Shrine Center in Midtown. Bout one will feature Yellow Jacket Roller Derby (of Georgia Tech) taking on Atlanta Roller Derby, and bout two will feature legends of the flat track coming out of retirement for another shot at derby glory.

In case you’ve never been to a bout, roller derby is a full-contact sport that takes place on a flat track with athletes on roller skates. Each team boasts a "jammer" (the one with the star on their helmet) who scores points by passing "blockers" from other team. It’s extremely fast-paced and intense — both for those on skates and those cheering in the bleachers!

Single-game tickets cost $18 and double-header tickets are $30; the Yaarab Shrine Center is located at 400 Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta. For more information on attending or to buy tickets, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning on the flat track!

The "Queen of Versailles" Reigns Again: In the new Discovery+ series, Jackie Siegel reveals the renovation journey of her family’s famous 90,000 square-foot Home. Siegel is most known for the 2012 documentary "The Queen of Versailles" which follows her and her husband David as the billionaires attempt to build her luxury family home. The renovation, however, became increasingly more difficult due to family issues and other things. "The Queen of Versailles Reigns Again" is streaming now on Discovery+. Click here for more info.

Actress Kelly Hu stars in a new anthology movie series, "Fallen Angels Murder Club": Grammy winner Tony Braxton stars and executive produces the anthology series where the members of this club have two things in common: a love of books and a criminal record. Hu stars in the second movie, "Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons." Get more information here.

Adjoa Andoh on playing Lady Danbury in Netflix's "Bridgerton": One of Britain’s leading actors, Adjoa Andoh won global acclaim as Lady Danbury in the Netflix smash "Bridgerton" - a role that saw her nominated for outstanding supporting actress at the 2021 NAACP Awards. Season 2 of "Bridgerton" is streaming now on Netflix. Click here for more information on the show.

Coco Jones talks her latest single "Caliber" and her meet & greet mixer happening in Atlanta: Coco Jones has been in Hollywood since she was a little girl. Now as an adult she's ready to make an impact. She's got a new single out now, and stars in the hit reimaging "Bel-Air" as Hilary Banks. You can download "Caliber" on all streaming platforms, and watch "Bel-Air" on Peacock. Follow Coco on Instagram @CocoJones

Lore'l from The Morning Hustle on Hot 107.9 talks the latest entertainment news: Forbes has released their billionaire list, and many of them aren't a surprise. Lore'l tell us who made the list, and whose net worth doubled. Listen to Lore'l weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on The Morning Hustle on Hot 107.9.