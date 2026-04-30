Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 30, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for April 30, 2026:

Painted Pickle’s new mini golf course puts the ‘nine’ in canine: In golf, a "dogleg" is a hole with a fairway that bends significantly to the left or the right…kind of like a dog’s hind leg. But in Metro Atlanta, that term refers to a new hangout where you and your friends can indulge in some delicious competition.

Legendary rock star and director team up for disaster flick "Deep Water": Rock icon Gene Simmons is a producer on Renny Harlin’s "Deep Water," which opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 1st. The film puts a modern twist on the classic disaster movie, centering on a group of passengers stranded in the Pacific Ocean following a fiery crash. And guess what’s waiting for them in the water? Spoiler alert: Blood-thirsty sharks.

2.1B lost to social media scams fraud prevention expert Roman Karachinsky: Social media users are becoming prime targets for scammers. In fact, Americans lost more than 2-billion dollars to social media scams. Chief Product Officer at Incode Technologies, Roman Karachinsky, shares what you need to know to avoid falling victim.

Melissa Metrano shows us DIY gifts that feel meaningful for Mother's Day: Melissa shows us some simple ways to make Mother’s Day feel special without overspending. Keep up with her on social media @MelissaMetrano.

Cedric The Entertainer talks upcoming animated Netflix film Swapped: It's a buddy comedy about a small woodland creature, voiced by Academy Award-winner Michael B. Jordan, and a majestic bird voiced by Juno Temple. Natural sworn enemies of The Valley — who suddenly swap bodies and must team up to survive the wildest adventure of their lives. Swapped is streaming on Netflix this Friday. Watch the trailer here.

Chadwick Boyd shares a twist on a classic biscuit recipe: With Mother’s Day and spring gatherings in full swing, we all need a new recipe that feels a little special, but comes together fairly easily. Check out the recipe here, and keep up with Chadwick on social media @ChadwickBoyd.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a puppy named Twinkle. To learn more about adoption, click here.