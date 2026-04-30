Legendary rock star and director team up for disaster flick 'Deep Water'

The Brief "Deep Water" is a new action-disaster film opening in theaters nationwide Friday, May 1st. The film is directed by Renny Harlin, who says he was strongly inspired by the epic disaster movies of the 1970s. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Gene Simmons served as a producer on the film.



"You can’t make good food with crap. You can’t create something in the hands of an idiot who has no talent!"

In other words, rock icon Gene Simmons knows a good director when he meets one — and that’s how he landed with Renny Harlin.

Simmons is a producer on Harlin’s "Deep Water," which opens in theatres nationwide on Friday, May 1st. The film puts a modern twist on the classic disaster movie, centering on a group of passengers stranded in the Pacific Ocean following a fiery crash. And guess what’s waiting for them in the water?

Spoiler alert: Blood-thirsty sharks.

"You’ve hit it on the head," says Harlin, when asked about the new film’s connection to disaster films from the 1970s. "[Those are] the movies that I grew up with, and I always wanted to have this opportunity to make a movie like that. My ultimate favorite movie from my youth is ‘The Poseidon Adventure.’ And that’s kind of what I was channeling when I made this movie."

"Deep Water" stars Golden Globe nominee Aaron Eckhart and Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley — for more information on the film, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our interview with Gene Simmons and Renny Harlin.