Painted Pickle’s new mini golf course puts the 'nine' in canine

The Brief The Dog Leg is a new nine-hole indoor miniature golf course located inside Atlanta’s popular pickleball-themed gaming and dining destination Painted Pickle. In golf, a "dogleg" is a hole with a fairway that bends significantly to the left or the right…kind of like a dog’s hind leg. Painted Hospitality founder Justin Amick says The Dog Leg is a country club-style mini-golf course which is far more challenging than you might expect!



In golf, a "dogleg" is a hole with a fairway that bends significantly to the left or the right…kind of like a dog’s hind leg.

But in Metro Atlanta, that term refers to a new hangout where you and your friends can indulge in some delicious competition.

The Dog Leg is a new nine-hole indoor miniature golf course located inside Atlanta’s popular Painted Pickle — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we putted our way through the new attraction with Painted Hospitality president and CEO Justin Amick.

Painted Pickle, of course, is the pickleball-themed gaming, dining, and entertainment destination located at 279 Ottley Drive at Armour Yards. We first visited Painted Pickle back in 2024, checking out the busy indoor pickleball courts on one side of the facility and The Compeatery on the other (the eat-drink-play venue with a selection of games and a full menu of food and drinks). Amick’s Painted Hospitality brand also features popular local hangouts The Painted Pin, The Painted Duck, and Painted Park.

The Dog Leg is the newest addition to The Compeatery at Painted Pickle, and is a country club-style mini-golf course which Amick says is far more challenging than you might expect! It’s available on a first-come, first-served basis, and costs $18 for adults and $9 for children ages 12 and under. Amick says the course is also available to reserve for private parties and events.

If you’ve ever seen us spend a morning at one of Painted Hospitality’s concepts, you know things get…well…competitive. Very competitive. And we’ll be honest, Justin Amick has proved himself a superior game played in most situations. But that didn’t stop us from booking some time on the course and giving victory a shot! Click the video player in this article to check it out!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Painted Pickle website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



