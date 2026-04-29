Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 29, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for April 29, 2026:

The late wives of Henry VIII are reimagined as pop stars in "Six," the Tony Award-winning musical taking over the Fox through Sunday: Presented as part of the current Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season, "Six" tells the stories of historical figures Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr, giving them a modern glam makeover and pitting them against each other in a competition to see which suffered the worst fate. But what unfolds over the show’s brisk 80 minutes is ultimately inspiring and celebratory, which explains why "Six" has become a phenomenon with fans around the world.

Executive Chef, Daisy Williams at the Kimpton Shane Hotel talks Mother's Day brunch: We're just days away from Mother's Day, and if you haven't done so already, you'd better make those brunch reservations. Chef Daisy shows off some menu items that you can have at the restaurant. Learn more here.

MiAsia Symone has the latest in entertainment headlines: Alicia Keys Addresses the Gender Gap in the Music Industry, plus Beyoncé will return to this year's Met Gala. Keep up with MiAsia on Hot 107.9.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog for adoption. For more information, click here.