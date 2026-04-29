Broadway hit 'Six' brings royalty to Fox Theatre stage

The Brief The Tony-winning Broadway hit "Six" opened at Atlanta's Fox Theatre Tuesday night, with performances scheduled to continue through Sunday. "Six" tells the stories of the wives of Henry VIII, giving them a modern glam makeover and pitting them against each other in a competition to see which suffered the worst fate. "Six" was nominated for eight Tony Awards, winning for its score and costumes.



Six of the biggest pop queens in history are appearing at the Fox Theatre this weekend — and no, we’re not talking about Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, or anyone else currently topping the Billboard Hot 100!

We’re talking about the late wives of Henry VIII, who are reimagined as pop stars in "Six," the Tony Award-winning musical taking over the Fox through Sunday. Presented as part of the current Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season, "Six" tells the stories of historical figures Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr, giving them a modern glam makeover and pitting them against each other in a competition to see which suffered the worst fate. But what unfolds over the show’s brisk 80 minutes is ultimately inspiring and celebratory, which explains why "Six" has become a phenomenon with fans around the world.

Speaking of, "Six" has inspired plenty of Halloween looks for fans since it first premiered in the summer of 2017 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (it officially opened on Broadway in October 2021, and is still running at the Lena Horne Theatre). So, when Good Day Atlanta was given the opportunity to go backstage and get an exclusive look at the show’s dazzling (and Tony-winning!) looks, we jumped at the chance! We also spent a little time this morning with the show’s dance captain, learning some of Carrie-Anne Ingrouille’s Tony-nominated choreography.

Showtimes at the Fox Theatre are 7:30 p.m. tonight and Thursday, 8:00 p.m. on Friday, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. To purchase tickets to one of the shows, click here.