Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 28, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for April 28, 2026:

Paul previews The Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships: The Championship is bouncing through Life Time Peachtree Corners again this year, with competition continuing through Sunday, May 3rd.

Patrice Williams-Lindo explains how AI isn’t replacing people, it’s repricing them: Patrice explains how AI is quietly shaping who gets opportunities even outside of tech. Why high performers are being overlooked and what’s actually causing it, and how to use AI without eroding your value, income, or visibility.

Nikki Chacko and Erika Loupee local contestants from the Fox game show The 1% Club: Contestants vie for a prize by trying to answer questions that only 1% of the population can answer. Natalie finds out how well Nikki and Erika did.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment headlines: Angel Reese will be playing in Atlanta for a while, and Michael B. Jordan keeps his Oscar in an odd spot. Christina has the details. You can keep up with her on social media @msbasketball1.

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in Avery for adoption. To learn more, click here.