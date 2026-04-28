Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 28, 2026

Published  April 28, 2026 2:12pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for April 28, 2026:

Paul previews The Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships: The Championship is bouncing through Life Time Peachtree Corners again this year, with competition continuing through Sunday, May 3rd.

AI isn't replacing you, it's repricing you

AI isn't replacing you, it's repricing you

Patrice Williams-Lindo gives tips on using AI in the workforce

Patrice Williams-Lindo explains how AI isn’t replacing people, it’s repricing them: Patrice explains how AI is quietly shaping who gets opportunities even outside of tech. Why high performers are being overlooked and what’s actually causing it, and how to use AI without eroding your value, income, or visibility.

Local contestants win big on season2 of "The 1% Club"

Local contestants win big on season2 of "The 1% Club"

Nikki Chacko and Erika Loupee caught up with Natalie about their experience on the game show

Nikki Chacko and Erika Loupee local contestants from the Fox game show The 1% Club: Contestants vie for a prize by trying to answer questions that only 1% of the population can answer. Natalie finds out how well Nikki and Erika did.

Ms. Basketball gives us the entertainment headlines

Ms. Basketball gives us the entertainment headlines

Michael B. Jordan has a odd spot for his Oscar and Angel Reese will be in Atlanta for a while

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment headlines: Angel Reese will be playing in Atlanta for a while, and Michael B. Jordan keeps his Oscar in an odd spot. Christina has the details. You can keep up with her on social media @msbasketball1.

Pet of the day: Avery

Pet of the day: Avery

To learn more about adoption visit furkids.org

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in Avery for adoption. To learn more, click here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta