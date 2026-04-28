Pickleball's best volley for points at metro Atlanta tournament

The Brief The Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships is taking over Life Time Peachtree Corners again this year, with competition continuing through Sunday, May 3rd. The tournament is one of four Slams on the 2025-2026 Carvana PPA Tour, which means there are a lot of points — and prize money — on the line for players. The PPA Tour features both pro and amateur brackets, and covers more than 25 tournaments across the country.



Pickleball's top players are back in metro Atlanta this week, serving up their best dinks and volleys in the chase for points...and prize money.

The Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships is bouncing through Life Time Peachtree Corners again this year, with competition continuing through Sunday, May 3rd. The tournament is one of four Slams on the 2025-2026 Carvana PPA Tour, which means there are a lot of points — and prize money — on the line for players. The PPA Tour features both pro and amateur brackets, and covers more than 25 tournaments across the country. At the close of the season, the top eight pro players and teams with the most points will compete in the PPA Finals.

All of that to say...Metro Atlanta is in for some top-notch pickleball action over the next few days! And while you can watch the action on Pickleball TV — you can also just head over to Life Time Peachtree Corners (6350 Courtside Drive Northwest) to experience it in person! Click here for ticket information — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning chatting with players and tour officials!