Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 22, 2022

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson talks "The Bad Guys":

Ask Craig Robinson if he’s a fan of Atlanta, and you’ll get a quick answer.

"Am I? What? I love Atlanta!"

And we love the actor and comedian right back — especially when he’s so good at being so bad!

Robinson voices Mr. Shark in the new release from DreamWorks Animation, "The Bad Guys," which is out in theaters today. Robinson joins fellow stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, and Awkwafina as a criminal crew of animals who must con the world into thinking they’ve reformed.

"He’s sensitive. He’s a caring individual. But don’t get on his bad side, that’s all," says Robinson of his character in the film.

Filmmakers say "The Bad Guys" took six years to make, and the actors recorded their voices in more than 80 different sessions. The ongoing pandemic kept the performers apart in the studio, but technology did bring them together for one memorable reading.

"That was so much fun because it was our first time all seeing each other," says Robinson. "It was the pandemic, we had done the movie, and they were putting this table read together to do a few things for press. And we couldn’t stop laughing. It was amazing."

Of course, The Bad Guys isn’t Robinson’s only experience with strange, lovable characters. After all, this is a guy who hosted FOX’s "The Masked Dancer" and has appeared on "The Masked Singer."

"It’s ridiculously fun," he says of the shows. "When I was hosting ‘The Masked Dancer,’ there was no way to lose being part of that show because each show, you’re meeting a celebrity…you’re seeing these people perform and do something different for their lives, and I had the fun job of introducing everybody."

"The Bad Guys" is playing now in theaters nationwide.

It’s a bird…it’s a plane…it’s Superbikes at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta:

They’re among the fastest athletes on two wheels — and this weekend, they’re taking on the notoriously challenging course at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for three days of heart-pounding action.

The MotoAmerica Championship Series returns to Brasleton’s famed Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this weekend for MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta, kicking off with qualifiers today and continuing with racing on Saturday and Sunday. In case you’ve never been to a MotoAmerica event before, the North American road racing series was created back in 2014 and features talented racers in several classes of road racing, including Superbikes, Supersport, Stock 100, Twin Cup, Junior Cup and King of the Baggers.

And event organizers say MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta isn’t one of those races where you come, you watch, and you leave. They say fans are welcome to hang out in the open race paddock, which means meeting riders and getting autographs and pictures. There is also a free Kid Zones with carnival games and other activities available to fans.

Speaking of kids, children ages 12 and under get free admission with a paying adult. Three-day tickets are available for $80, while tickets for Friday-only cost $25 and Saturday and Sunday admission is $60 per day. Gates at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta open at 8: a.m. for all ticket purchasers.

For more information on this year’s MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta, click here. And click the video player in this article for a look at our morning chatting with some of the incredible athletes taking part in this weekend’s big event!

Green Eggs and Kegs set to take place in Dunwoody:

The first Dunwoody Green Eggs and Kegs Festival will be taking place weekend. Showcasing some of the best restaurants, distilleries and breweries the city has to offer. The event will be hosted by The Village Dunwoody. David Abes, founder of Dash Hospitality and Chef Meredith Marshall from The Village Dunwoody join us with a preview of the event. Chef Meredith creates a pastrami/lamb slider that will be served up at the festival. For today's recipe see below. For more on the festival click here.

The Village Sliders at Bar(n)

6 slider buns

2 tblsp melted butter

18 oz sliced lamb pastrami, held warm in chicken stock

6 slices of swiss cheese (cut to match slider)

3 oz spicy brown mustard

6 oz shredded cabbage

2 oz apple cider vinegar

1 oz sugar

1 oz hot sauce

1) Mix cabbage with vinegar, sugar, and hot sauce

2) Toast buns on grill with butter

3) Add cheese to bottom bun

4) Top with lamb

5) Top with cabbage

6) Spread mustard on top bun

7) Cook built on grill for 2 minutes, serve

