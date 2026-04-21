Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 21, 2026

Celebrity golf tournament brings sports legends to Helen: What happens when a group of sports legends gets together in the North Georgia mountains for a day of golf?

Two things: goodwill…and some good-natured trash talk! The Darrel Chaney Invitational Golf Tournament is happening today at Valhalla Golf Club in Helen, extending a fundraising legacy that began a quarter of a century ago. The annual event brings together legendary figures from sports — including the MLB, NFL, professional wrestling, and the Olympics — and raises money for the United Way of White County. To date, the tournament has raised more than a million dollars, which stays in the community and benefits local charities.

Kelli Potter talks new season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Kelli is back for another season of drama, fun and fashion. Kelli stops by Good Day to talk about what's happening with her business, plus more. The new season of Real Housewives airs Sunday nights on Bravo.

3 ways to tell if your job is ruining your parenting: Josh Block, leadership expert and the author of the new book "People Matter at Work" gives tips on how to stop the "work-life ripple" before it hits the dinner table. For more information on his book, click here.





Andrew Clinkscale competes for a chance to win $25,000 for his business: Out of nearly 6,000 applicants, Andrew Clinkscale has earned one of the three coveted spots in the final round of The UPS Store Small Biz Challenge. Andrew and the other finalists will head to Nashville to compete live on April 23 for the chance to win a $25,000 grand prize and a feature in Inc. magazine. Andrew founded Portion LLC, a business that turns Atlanta restaurant surplus into discounted, restaurant-quality dishes—saving money, supporting local businesses and eliminating waste.

Kevin Egan has the latest on World Cup updates: Fans are wondering if Lionel Messi will participate in the World Cup. Kevin dives into that, plus other World Cup stories.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: Hollywood had its star-studded premiere for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Christal and Joanne looked at who was there, and what they wore.

Pet of the day: FurKids brings in Canelo for adoption. For more information, click here.