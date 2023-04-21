Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 21, 2023

A morning inside Jekyll Island’s Georgia Sea Turtle Center:

You remember how the old story goes: slow and steady, the tortoise wins the race. And at a race next weekend, it’s the sea turtles that’ll be the winners, no matter who crosses the finish line first!

Georgia’s Jekyll Island will host its 20th annual Turtle Crawl on Saturday, April 29, benefiting the Georgia Sea Turtle Center — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time exploring the fascinating facility on the Georgia coast.

Created back in 2003 and featuring a 10K race, 5K race, and 1K Fun Run, the Turtle Crawl raises money for the center’s mission of rehabilitating sea turtles and providing research and education centered on the animals. Organizers say over the past 20 years, the Turtle Crawl has raised more than $100,000 for the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.

In case you’ve never visited, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center is the only facility of its kind in the state, offering visitors a chance to learn about sea turtles and see the animals being rehabilitated. It’s open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission to the center costs $10 for adults and $8 for youth ages 4 to 12.

For more information on this year’s Turtle Crawl, click here — online registration for the race closes Wednesday, April 26. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning broadcasting live from Jekyll Island, learning more about the important work being done by scientists at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.

