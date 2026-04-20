Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 20, 2026

Smithsonian democracy exhibit opens Georgia tour in Putnam County: Georgia’s Putnam County is hosting a unique exhibit highlighting democracy in America, just in time for the nation’s 250th birthday. "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" is a touring Smithsonian Institution exhibit, and will set up at the Putnam County Annex Building in Eatonton from April 25 through May 31. Putnam County is the first of only a handful of sites in Georgia set to welcome the exhibit, which traces the history of democracy in America from our nation’s independence to the fight for voting rights. It’s a sweeping story told through photos and video footage, interactive elements, and artifacts including campaign items and protest materials.

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in health headlines: When we talk about aging, we often think about wrinkles or slowing down—but at its core, aging is really about how well our cells function over time. There’s a molecule inside every cell called NAD that plays a key role in how cells produce energy and repair themselves. Dr. Winawer has more details.

Chef Jernard on season 6 of New Soul Kitchen: Chef Jernard is bringing nothing but flavor and fire on the new season premiere of New Soul Kitchen. He brings in a couple of delicious dishes for Alex to try. The new season premieres airs Wednesdays at 9 on Cleo TV. Chef Jernard's new restaurant, Cornbread and Butter, will open May 8. For more information on the restaurant, click here.



Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3: Braden, Brett and Sean Sparks fly as three farmers looking for their soil-mates meet the 27 hopeful women. One woman flies the coop to follow her heart as the men are faced with the tough decision of choosing which ladies will join their farms in the all-new "Can I Meet a Different Farmer?" season premiere episode of Farmer Wants A Wife premieres tomorrow at 8 p.m. on FOX 5.

April B & Shenelle Simone give the latest in entertainment headlines: Cardi B wrapped up her tour, Alec Baldwin is due in court and Ruby Rose says more about the alleged Katy Perry incident. The ladies of the Flew Here, Grew Here podcast have all the details.

Pet of the day: Rescue Pals brings in a puppy named Casanova for adoption. For more information, click here.