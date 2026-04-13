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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 13, 2026

Published  April 13, 2026 1:55pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are the special guests and segments for April 13, 2026:

Stronger Now Gym helping those over 50

Stronger Now Gym helping those over 50

Alex Mitchell is the founder and CEO of Stronger Now Gym, which specializes in helping adults 50 and older improve their strength, balance, and coordination.

Stronger Now Fitness: Ask Alex Mitchell about the importance of physical fitness, and you’ll probably hear him repeat this phrase: "Strength is the fountain of youth." And the Sandy Springs fitness coach and entrepreneur would know, as the CEO and founder of Stronger Now Gym. Mitchell’s passion for helping adults 50 and older improve their strength, balance, and coordination led him to open the gym back in 2020, and it’s grown into a thriving hub where older adults are learning safe ways to stay active. In fact, the business has grown so much that it recently expanded into a new space, at 6055 Sandy Springs Circle (that’s right across the street from City Springs), which officially opened earlier this year.

Autism Awareness: Music therapy helps

Autism Awareness: Music therapy helps

April is Autism Awareness Month and one metro Atlanta family says music therapy has helped their son find confidence and a way to connect with the world. Kim Leoffler reporting. 

Dr. Winawer talks World Autism Month: April is Autism Awareness Month, and today is really about understanding—not just what autism is—but what it looks like in real life, and how we can better support individuals and families.  Emory Dr. Neil Winawer and his son, Matthew spoke with Alyse about the importance of Autism awareness. 

Tharcila Smith gives tips on paying close attention to a harmful health trend

Tharcila Smith gives tips on paying close attention to a harmful health trend

The Dangerous Return of "2000s Skinny" and Its Effect on Adolescents

The Dangerous Return of "2000s Skinny" and Its Effect on Adolescents: Atlanta’s Primary Therapist Site Director Tharcila Smith, gives tips on paying close attention to a harmful health trend.  2000s Skinny" is trending on social media, algorithms filled with videos of influencers encouraging the weight loss. 

Taste of Atlanta will celebrate 25 years

Taste of Atlanta will celebrate 25 years

Founder, Dale DeSena and Jonathan Fox of the Fox Bros Bar-B-Q tell viewers what to expect at this year's event. 

Taste of Atlanta Founder, Dale DeSena and Jonathan Fox of the Fox Bros:  Taste of Atlanta will celebrate 25 years! Founder Dale DeSena is here to talk about what to expect, and how you can get tickets. 

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment headlines

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment headlines

Britney Spears checks herself into rehab 5 Weeks after DUI arrest

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Britney Spears checks herself into rehab 5 Weeks after DUI arrest. Kierra has the latest details.

Pet of the Day: Lillian

Pet of the Day: Lillian

Feral Cat Program of Georgia brings in Lillian for adoption

Pet of the day:  Feral Cat Program of Georgia brings in Lillian for adoption. For more information on adoption click here. 


 

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