Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 13, 2023

87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival:

We’ve had more than 80 years to perfect it, but even now, it’s still hard to describe the Atlanta Dogwood Festival. After all, where do you start? The beloved Artist Market? The live entertainment? Or do you start with the actual dogwoods blooming throughout Piedmont Park?

Well, it really doesn’t matter, because the Atlanta Dogwood Festival is all of those things…and it’s back this weekend!

The 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival kicks off April 14 and continues through April 16 at Piedmont Park, filling the park with music, food, and art in a three-day celebration of spring in Atlanta. Highlights of the event include the Artist Market, which features more than 250 jury-selected artists working in mediums including oils, glass, clay, wood, and more, and the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition, with outstanding artwork from local high schoolers chosen for display by a panel of professional artists.

Live music and entertainment are also key elements of the festival with a packed schedule of performers from around the world on the festival’s Coca-Cola Main Stage. And Saturday morning, runners and walkers will lace up their shoes for the annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K, which is an AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifier and ends with mimosas in the park!

Hours for the festival are noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday (note: the Artist Market closes at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday). Organizers are suggesting a minimum donation of $5 for admission, and donations may be made in advance online. For more information on this year’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival, click here.

Monic Thorton talks about her battle with lupus and upcoming walk at Piedmont Park: Monic was diagnosed in 1994 through the pregnancy of her daughter. She details how she's been fighting for nearly 30 years, and how viewers can help fight the cause. Walk to End Lupus Now events provide all people affected by lupus and their families the opportunity to come together for one unified purpose — to end lupus. Join the Lupus Foundation of America and thousands of walkers in nearly 60 cities across the nation to raise money for lupus research, increase awareness of lupus, and rally public support for the estimated 1.5 million Americans who suffer from its brutal impact. The 2023 Atlanta Walk to End Lupus now is happening at Piedmont Park, Saturday April 29, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information click here.

Candace Nicholas-Lippman can be seen reprising her lead role as Janelle in season two of Starz' "Blindspotting": The series adaption of the film of the same name picks up six months after the movie’s timeline. The series creators Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs also wrote, produced, and starred in the original film. Janelle (Nicholas-Lippman) is an unapologetic, multifaceted, multidimensional, and loyal individual. She is the type of best friend that will ride or die for you and reveal the uncomfortable truths when necessary. Janelle holds value on and off-screen because she demonstrates the representation of Black girls, brown girls, and women. Season one earned rave reviews from critics stating it "a film to TV adaption done right" (Independent), "nothing in this smart new series feels off" (Rollingstone), and "Blindspotting quickly settles into its own confident voice, and the characters, especially the new faces, are proving to be appealing vehicles for some of the same themes and more."(The Hollywood Reporter). Season 2 of "Blindspotting" will premiere on April 14, 2023, and will debut its premiere at South by Southwest.

The five-part FX Docuseries "Dear Mama": "Dear Mama" is a new about legendary rapper Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni Shakur, a feminist leader in the 70s. Producers say the series defies the conventions of traditional storytelling to share an illuminating saga about the influential rapper and his mother. The series premieres Friday, April 21 at 10 p.m. Watch the trailer here.

Skye Estroff talks food trend of "crazy croissants": There have been different versions of this flaky pastry all over TikTok and Instagram, and luckily there are many Atlanta-based restaurants serving these creative treats too!