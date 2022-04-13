Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 13, 2022

Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q’s got that "secret sauce":

Every successful restaurant has its own "secret sauce" — you know, that special something that others try to duplicate but just can’t seem to get right. Well, Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q definitely has that special sauce, although it’s way too popular with fans across the country to ever be considered a secret!

This morning, we spent some time with the talented team from Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q, which celebrated 32 delicious years of business last month. With locations in Marietta and Canton and its sauces sold in several states, Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q has gained a loyal fanbase since first opening in March 1990. And what led to that opening? Simple. The Williamson brothers, Larry and Danny, were looking to open a restaurant in somewhere in the Southeast — and when they happened upon an empty restaurant in Marietta, they signed a lease and got to work!

You last saw Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q on Good Day Atlanta back in January 2020, when #BurgersWithBuck stopped by to check out the restaurant’s specialty burger. But this morning, it was all about the Bar-B-Q!

Since the weather’s getting warmer and many folks are pulling out their grills for the season, we decided to get some tips from the professionals. Oh, and do a little taste-testing, too!

Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q in Canton — and click here for more information on the restaurant and its locations!

Actor and singer Rotimi joins us with more on his latest upcoming tour: Rotimi blew us away with his dynamic acting on STARZ hit series "Power" and now he's captivating fans with his smooth singing voice that infusing R&B, Afrobeats and dancehall. The Singer-songwriter has worked with huge artists like T-Pain, 50 Cent, and Jay-Z, and how he's getting ready to headline his upcoming world tour. For more information on Rotimi follow him on Instagram @rotimi.

Grammy award-winning songwriter Autumn Rowe talks about her recent history-making win: She's penned hits for countless artists like Jon Batiste and Diana Ross. She joins Good Day to talk about her recent accomplishments and upcoming projects including album with Leona Lewis. For more information on Autumn Rowe follow her on Instagram @autumnrowe.

Designer Joshua Kane: Designer Joshua Kane joins us live this morning to show off some threads ahead of the Atlanta Fashion Gives event benefiting Cure Childhood Cancer. For more information on Joshua Kane follow him on Instagram @joshuakanebespoke.

Niecey Shaw on singer Rhianna's Vogue maternity shoot: For more conformation on Niecey Shaw or Classix 102.9 click here.

Advertisement

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.