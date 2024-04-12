Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 12, 2024

Atlanta Dogwood Festival:

With its eye-popping murals, trend-setting music scene, vibrant theater community, and booming film and TV industry, Atlanta is a true arts city. And that's never more apparent than during the city’s longest-running festival.

The 88th Atlanta Dogwood Festival begins today and continues through Sunday, filling Piedmont Park with art, music, dance, and food. And no, that number is not a typo: the first Dogwood Festival was held way back in 1936, created as a way to celebrate the blooming of the city’s dogwood trees. It’s now not only the longest-running festival in Atlanta, it’s also the third-oldest fine arts festival in the country — and the annual event has grown into a celebration of the arts, with a juried Artist Market featuring the work of more than 250 world-class artists at the heart of the festival.

Music and dance are also highlights of the weekend, and organizers say this year features the return of the much-loved International Stage in addition to the Coca-Cola Main Stage. Another highlight — especially for the Good Day Atlanta team — is the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition, which showcases some of the city’s top high school artists and awards prizes and scholarships. We’ve covered the AHSAE several times in the past, and never fail to be amazed at the young talent on display.

This weekend’s packed schedule includes other popular festival events including the ticketed Party in the Park VIP area, Saturday morning’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K, Sunday’s exciting Art Throwdown, and midway rides. For a full listing of events and attractions, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t miss another morning hanging around Piedmont Park, getting a sneak peek at this year’s festival and chatting with event organizers about what’s in store for the weekend. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Chef Jernard Wells hosts season 3 "New Soul Kitchen" on Cleo TV: "New Soul Kitchen" airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. EST on CLEO TV. For more information click here. Check out the recipe below:

Lobster Roll Salad

Recipe courtesy of Chef Jernard Wells

Ingredients:

For Fried Lobster Bites and Salad

2 lobster tails chopped into 1⁄2 inch chunks 1 lemon juiced

1 Tbs Cajun seasoning

1⁄2 Tbs garlic powder 1⁄2 Tbs onion powder 1⁄2 tsp salt

1⁄2 tsp black pepper

1 quart of cooking oil

16 ounces of bib or butter lettuce 1 cup cherry tomatoes cut in half 1 cup toasted croutons

For Seasoned Flour

2 cups AP flour

1⁄2 Tbs Cajun seasoning 1 Tbs garlic powder

1 Tbs onion powder

1 tsp black pepper

2 Tbs corn starch

For Lobster Roll Dressing

2 cups of mayonnaise 1⁄2 lemon juiced

2Tbs Dijon mustard 1 Tbs honey

1 cup celery diced small

4 Tbs minced green onion (2 for the dressing / 2 for garnishing the salad) 1 Tbs minced dill

1⁄2 tsp of pepper

1⁄2 tsp salt

1 Tbs garlic powder

1 Tbs onion powder

Pinch of Cajun seasoning

Method:

1. Place AP flour in a medium-sized bowl, add all the spices for the seasoned flour mixture to the bowl and mix well. Then set aside.

2. Next, put all the ingredients for the dressing in a medium bowl and mix well and set aside.

3. Place the bite-size lobster chunks in another medium-sized bowl, and season with the juice of 1 whole lemon, Cajun seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper, and mix well until all lobster bites are seasoned.

4. Place a deep-frying pan or Dutch over filled with cooking oil over medium high heat, while oil is heating, place lobster bites into the seasoned flour mixture making sure all pieces are coated. Shake off the excess flour off of the lobster bites and place in the hot oil for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown.

5. Remove from the oil and allow it to cool in a sheet pan with a rack to drain the excess oil.

6. Next, place the lettuce in a large bowl, add 2 Tbs of the dressing and mix well until all the lettuce is coated with the dressing. Next, add the cherry tomatoes, croutons and toss.

7. Next, add the fried lobster bites to the bowl with the dressing. Completely coat all the lobster with the dressing. Scoop the lobster on top of the salad, garnish with green onions and add salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Danielle Lindner's new book for parents looking for some help: The book, titled "Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years: One Challenge at a Time," offers some strategies for parents who are looking for advice on approaching difficult conversations with their 3-to-5-year-old. From incredibly complicated topics to struggles with separation anxiety or dealing with a toddler who bites his friends, Lindner shares her personal experiences as a mother and her years as an educator to calm nervous parents. "Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years: One Challenge at a Time" is a handy go-to survival guide that is like having your own personal parenting coach in your hip pocket.

Montell Jordan launches ‘This is How we Date Night’ with his wife Kristin: This is the ultimate 90s themed dance party for couples on April 12 in Atlanta at Ponce City Market’s Rooftop Terrace. Montell and his wife, Kristin have focused their ministry on marital counseling and coaching. Together, Montell and Kristin Jordan began both their marriage and music career journeys over 20 years ago. For tickets click here.

Pike Nursery gives tips for tasty tomatoes: To find a location near you click here.

MiAsia Symone gives the latest in entertainment news: After the announcement of the passing of O.J. Simpson, fans and celebrities took to Twitter to give their thoughts. Catch MiAsia Symone Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on HOT 107.9