Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 10, 2024

Intense drama "Civil War" filmed in metro Atlanta:

Alex Garland’s "Civil War" is already one of the most talked-about films of the year so far, an intense drama centered on a United States at war with itself.

And if many of the locations featured in the film look familiar to Atlanta audiences, there’s a good reason: it was made here.

"Civil War" stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, and Cailee Spaeny as journalists covering the war in the United States, and follows them on a conflict-filled journey to Washington, D.C. Despite the drama on-screen, Dunst says it was an "idyllic" experience living and working in Atlanta.

"We had a great time," says the Oscar-nominated actress. "We lived in Virginia-Highland [with] our kids; we’d always walk to the pizza parlor and little restaurants here and there. It was such a cute neighborhood. It was very sweet. So, they had a really good time, which was obviously most important."

Spaeny — who recently garnered major acclaim for her performance in the film "Priscilla" — returned to Georgia late last year to accept an honor from the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

"Oh, it was so sweet," says the Golden Globe nominee. "And so nice getting to talk to all the students. It was, like, the best experience I had promoting a movie, just hanging out with all the kids over there and [seeing] the passion that they had."

Speaking of school, portraying a journalist in "Civil War" was a return to roots for "Narcos" star Moura.

"I worked as a journalist in my hometown for a couple of years, working on stage at night and working at a newspaper in the morning and afternoon," the actor says. "This is also a film about journalists and the importance of journalism for democracy."

"Civil War" opens in theatres nationwide this Friday from A24.

Roller Derby 20th Anniversary:

Back in 2004, a movement began here in Atlanta — a movement that took place on eight wheels. Two decades later, the mission to bring roller derby to the South has proven wildly successful and continues to "score" with fans and team members alike.

Atlanta Roller Derby is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a new home venue: the Woodruff Athletic Complex at Agnes Scott College in Decatur. Following last month’s season opener, the organization’s next double-header is happening this Saturday, April 13, as the Rumble Bs (Atlanta’s team of rising stars) take on the Windy City B Team along with Dirty South Derby (the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association-chartered all-stars) battling Windy City.

In case you’re new to Roller Derby, here’s a quick summary: the full-contact sport takes place on a flat track with athletes on roller skates. Each team boasts a "jammer" (the one with the star on their helmet) who scores points by passing "blockers" from the other team. It’s extremely fast-paced and intense — both for those on skates and those cheering in the bleachers! Atlanta Roller Derby is a founding member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association and consists of multiple home and traveling teams.

The Woodruff Athletic Complex is located at 225 East Dougherty Street in Decatur, and Saturday’s bouts are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. start times. General admission tickets are $18 (advance)/$20 (at the door) for a single game and $30 (advance)/$35 (at the door) for the double-header. For more information, click here.

We never pass up a chance to lace up our skates and spend some time with the fierce athletes from Atlanta Roller Derby — and the current 20th anniversary celebration seemed like a good reason to book some time on the track. Click the video player to check out our morning with the team!

