Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 1, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Spring Break blooms at Atlanta Botanical Garden

The Atlanta Botanical Garden has an entire week of family fun planned for spring break, with daily activities centered around arts, storytelling, and music.

ATLANTA - Spring Break blooms at Atlanta Botanical Garden:

Just a few months ago, we were marveling at the colorful lights twinkling throughout Atlanta Botanical Garden, as the popular attraction celebrated the 10th anniversary of its holiday light show.

Now, the garden is stunning in a completely different way, as the tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths show off their spring color -- making Atlanta Botanical Garden a prime spring break destination.

This year, garden staffers have an entire week of family fun planned for spring break, with daily activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9.  Monday, Tuesday, and Friday will feature art-making, Wednesday will be devoted to storytelling, and Thursday highlights music. There will also be daily scavenger hunts, which families can document in free nature journals.  

Visitors during spring break week will also be able to catch Orchid Daze, the annual indoor exhibition which runs through April 11.  The Atlanta Botanical Garden houses one of the largest orchid collections of any public garden in the world, and during Orchid Daze, the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid center is filled with thousands of the stunning flowers and special displays.

For more information on visiting Atlanta Botanical Garden — and the current safety measures due to the pandemic — click here.  And click the video player to check out our morning exploring the gorgeous spring blooms at the garden.

Joaquina Kalukango and Jason Dirden on new Mahalia Jackson biopic

Lifetime's new movie follows the gospel legend and civil rights trailblazer Mahalia Jackson throughout her storied career.

"Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" follows the gospel legend and Civil Rights trailblazer throughout her storied career:

The film follows the relationships Mahalia Jackson formed with her long-time accompanist Mildred, played by Joaquina Kalukango, and Russel Roberts, played by Jason Dirden. "Good Day Atlanta's" Alyse Eady sat down with them to get a preview of the movie.

Twins compete on Netflix’s Nailed It: Double Trouble

Twins Heather and Harry are featured on the third episode of Netflix's Nailed It: Double Trouble.

"Nailed It: Double Trouble" feature local twins: 

The popular show "Nailed It" is back with a new season "Nailed It: Double Trouble" and twins Heather and Harry Wardlaw will compete on the show. They join Good Day this morning live with a preview.

Anthony ONeal shares tips parents need to hear to teach financial literacy

Best-selling author Anthony ONeal offers his suggestions to help children learn how to make financial decisions that will help them throughout their lives.

Anthony ONeal shares tips for parents to pass along to their children when making financial decisions: For more information on Anthony ONeal from Ramsey Solutions click here.

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Milo is an 8-year-old Pitbull mix looking for his forever home.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Chef Jernard Wells shows how to jazz up your Easter ham

Celebrity chef Jernard Wells joins Good Day for some tips on how to make a perfect brown sugar and pineapple rosemary glazed ham.

Easter Ham glaze recipe from Chef Jernard Wells:

Easter is just a few days away, so it's time to finalize your Easter menu. Ham is a popular choice for the holiday but how do you jazz it up?  Local award-winning TV host and celebrity chef Jernard Wells joins Good Day this morning with some tips on how to make a perfect brown sugar and pineapple rosemary glazed ham.  For more on Chef Jernard Wells follow him on Instagram @chefjernard. See recipe below. 

Brown Sugar & Pineapple Rosemary Glazed Ham

Ingredients:

  • 1 10-pound bone-in smoked ham or boneless if desired
  • 1 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar
  • 1 Cup of Pineapple 
  • 1/4 cup of fresh Rosemary 

Instructions:

1.  Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. 

2.  Unwrap ham and rinse with water. Place in roasting pan.

3.  Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour 15 minutes.

4.  In separate bowl combine the brown sugar, crushed pineapples and rosemary in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until the mixture is smooth, and the sugar has dissolved.

5.  Pour the brown sugar glaze over the ham and continue roasting 1 hour more, basting at least two or three times with the drippings.

6.  Check for doneness by inserting a meat thermometer into a meaty area, it should register 160 degrees F.

7.  Let the ham rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving to allow the juices to set