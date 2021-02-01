Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 1, 2021

Atlantic Station celebrates Chinese New Year:

If you’ve stopped by Atlantic Station over the past week, you’ve no doubt noticed the abundance of red lanterns and maybe even caught a surprise visit from a 90-foot-long dragon! It’s all part of the development’s Chinese New Year celebration, which continues through the end of February.

We spent the morning at Atlantic Station, getting a look at how the restaurant, retail, and residential development is marking the start of the Year of the Ox.

Chinese New Year is often called the most important celebration in China and marks the beginning of the new year on the traditional lunar calendar. This year, Chinese New Year falls on Friday, Feb. 12, and China's public holiday will be held starting Feb. 11 and continuing through Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, at Atlantic Station, the celebration began Jan. 18 and will continue through Feb. 28, presenting an homage to China’s famed Lantern Festival and several iconic images from the annual celebration. Designed by artist John Carter, visitors will see the property’s massive dragon — decorated with 25,000 lights — pop out once every minute in the plaza near Atlantic Green, and a programmed red lantern show will happen at the start of each hour from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly. While these events are completely outdoors, Atlantic Station management is strongly encouraging and has installed hand sanitizing stations throughout the property.

For more information on activities happening at Atlantic Station, click over to the development's website here. And click on the video player in this article to get a sneak peek at the Chinese New Year celebrations happening there!

Dr. Neil Winawer talks about the latest Coronavirus news:

As of Monday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 12,570 deaths from COVID-19. That's since the virus was first detected in Georgia one year ago. But, some positive news, we continue to see hospitalizations drop.

Dr. Neil Winawer with Emory School of Medicine joins us live with the latest COVID-19 news. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer's Coronavirus Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

"Impractical Jokers" return for a new season:

For eight seasons, they have brought tons of laughs while competing to embarrass each other. Now, The "Impractical Jokers" begin a new season and we are joined live by James Murray with a preview of the season. For more information click here.

Young Joc on Good Day Atlanta:

It's a chance to get to know some of the couples from "Love and Hip Hop" in a special, date night episode called, "It's a Love Thing," airing on VH1. No topic is off-limits.

Atlanta rapper Young Joc joins us with more on this special episode. For more information click here.

Atlanta radio personality Jenn Hobby joins us to talk about her new podcast:

Hobby and her friend, Atlanta radio personality Melissa Carter, are hoping to change the conversation about women and aging. For more information on their new podcast "The Friendzy" follow them on Instagram @jennhobby or @melissacarteratl or @thefriendzy.