Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Feb. 24, 2021

Star power helps College Park chicken and waffles restaurant shine:

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo once had a hit singing about the "Champagne Life" — but here at Good Day Atlanta, we live the "breakfast life." So, when we heard that the R&B star was part of a new restaurant concept in College Park specializing in our favorite breakfast foods, we knew we had to spend some time there.

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles just opened last month in College Park and is owned by husband-and-wife team Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith, along with "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Karlie Redd. As the name implies, Southern brunch classic chicken and waffles are the main attraction at the restaurant, which is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and best of all, diners can customize their chicken and waffles by choosing their meat, waffle, sauce, and sides.

As the mastermind behind the restaurant’s culinary concept, Chef Crystal placed a few of her favorites on the menu, including Crystal’s Southern BBQ Salmon and her Asian-Inspired Lamb Chops.

Of course, with a Grammy-winning artist as partner, music plays big a role inside Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles, specifically in the restaurant’s look; several platinum albums line the walls from iconic Atlanta artists including OutKast, Ludacris, and Usher. Oh, and a few of Ne-Yo’s are there, too!

Right now, Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders; due to the pandemic, patrons are required to wear masks inside the restaurant unless seated at a table. Current hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily (closed from 3 to 4 p.m. daily).

Pop Star SHAB talks new album and Billboard Hot 100 hit "What I Do"

At 41, Shab is a breakout star of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her hit single "What I Do" is currently on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Her album "Infinite Love" is receiving praise from fans.

She came out of nowhere during the pandemic with the post-apocalyptic video for her first single, "Spell On Me," which has been streamed millions of times. Last month, the song peaked at #2 on the Commercial Pop Club Chart in the UK.

Chef Carlos Brown joins us with a shrimp and grits recipe:

He was influenced by watching his mother cook in the kitchen and wanted to bring that home experience to fine dining. Celebrity Chef Carlos Brown now has his own restaurant, Shrimp and Grits Cafe, in Charleston, South Carolina,

He joins us with a lesson on how to make his shrimp and grits recipe.

