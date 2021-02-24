Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Feb. 24, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

Getting a taste of College Park's Johnny's Chicken and Waffles

The new restaurant owned by husband-and-wife team Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith, along with Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Karlie Redd.&nbsp;

ATLANTA - Star power helps College Park chicken and waffles restaurant shine:  

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo once had a hit singing about the "Champagne Life" — but here at Good Day Atlanta, we live the "breakfast life."  So, when we heard that the R&B star was part of a new restaurant concept in College Park specializing in our favorite breakfast foods, we knew we had to spend some time there.

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles just opened last month in College Park and is owned by husband-and-wife team Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith, along with "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Karlie Redd.  As the name implies, Southern brunch classic chicken and waffles are the main attraction at the restaurant, which is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and best of all, diners can customize their chicken and waffles by choosing their meat, waffle, sauce, and sides.  

As the mastermind behind the restaurant’s culinary concept, Chef Crystal placed a few of her favorites on the menu, including Crystal’s Southern BBQ Salmon and her Asian-Inspired Lamb Chops.

Of course, with a Grammy-winning artist as partner, music plays big a role inside Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles, specifically in the restaurant’s look; several platinum albums line the walls from iconic Atlanta artists including OutKast, Ludacris, and Usher.  Oh, and a few of Ne-Yo’s are there, too!

Right now, Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders; due to the pandemic, patrons are required to wear masks inside the restaurant unless seated at a table.  Current hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily (closed from 3 to 4 p.m. daily).  

For more information on the restaurant and safety protocols or to check out the menu, click here

Pop star SHAB on Good Day

The singer's new album Infinite Love is climbing the Billboard charts.

Pop Star SHAB talks new album and Billboard Hot 100 hit "What I Do"

At 41, Shab is a breakout star of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her hit single "What I Do" is currently on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Her album "Infinite Love" is receiving praise from fans. 

She came out of nowhere during the pandemic with the post-apocalyptic video for her first single, "Spell On Me," which has been streamed millions of times. Last month, the song peaked at #2 on the Commercial Pop Club Chart in the UK.

You can follow Shab on social media @shabmusicoffical. Click here to watch the "What I Do" video. 

How to make Chef Carlos Brown's shrimp and grits

The celebrity chef shows off his take on the Southern favorite with his signature dish.

Chef Carlos Brown joins us with a shrimp and grits recipe: 

He was influenced by watching his mother cook in the kitchen and wanted to bring that home experience to fine dining.  Celebrity Chef Carlos Brown now has his own restaurant, Shrimp and Grits Cafe, in Charleston, South Carolina,

He joins us with a lesson on how to make his shrimp and grits recipe. 

For more information on Chef Carlos Brown click here.  

HEALTHY LIVING: 3 ways to help reach your fitness goals

Fitness expert Maria Moore has tips to keep you from hitting a wall when it comes to healthy living.

Maria More joins us from Majic 107.5 with three ways to make your fitness journey more manageable. For more information on Maria More click here.

Pet of the Day with Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Meet the Pet of the Day: Pepsi, a 3-year-old terrier mix. She recently conquered the challenge of climbing the ramp at a local dog park and now she's looking for her forever home. You can meet her at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia adoption center.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here. 