Good Day Atlanta BBQ Week: Adairsville’s Character’s Famous BBQ

We’re halfway into our first-ever BBQ week here on Good Day Atlanta — and we decided it was time to add a little "character" to the series.

Michael Character, that is.

Our third BBQ joint of the week is Character's Famous BBQ, opened in Adairsville by Michael Character back in 2007. And the truth is, you don’t need us to tell you why Character’s has become a favorite of BBQ connoisseurs from across the country — all you need to do is check out one of the founder’s many television appearances on shows like "BBQ Pitmasters" and "BBQ Pit Wars." Mr. Character lives up to his name, bringing a big personality to his cooking — and his "slow and low" style of cooking up pork, chicken, beef, and ribs has made him Bartow County’s go-to BBQ man.

Character’s Famous BBQ is located at 6419 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Adairsville, and its regular hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Click here for more information and to check out the menu!