Goat landscaping team gets to work at Agnes Scott College

Agnes Scott College in Atlanta has hired a new landscaping crew of the four-hooved variety.

The Decatur college ordered 30 goats and two sheep to help clear weeds around the campus.

The school's Center for Sustainability partnered with Day-Day's Goat Rentals this year to bring the animals in as part of the school's annual brush clearing to get rid of invasive species like English Ivy and Kudzu.

Organizers say the students enjoy having the goats on campus.

"The goats are a favorite for the students. They start naming them and pay attention to what they're doing and how they're treated," Director of Center for Sustainability Susan Kidd said.

Each goat will eat around 20 to 30 lbs of brush a day for the next month.