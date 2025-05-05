'Goat Gang' safely returned home after going on the loose in Gilmer County

article

A "goat gang" that broke out and went on the run in Gilmer County is now back safe and sound.

The sheriff's office says the four-legged eating machines managed to get 14 miles away before they were caught with the help of the community.

What we know:

On Sunday morning, the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the animals chilling out near Chatsworth Highway.

"They’re friendly, fluffy, and currently trespassing," the department wrote on Facebook.

A few hours later, the animals' owners got in contact with law enforcement, and deputies were able to wrangle the animals and deliver them back home.

"How they pulled off that level of hoof-powered Houdini magic? We have no idea," authorities wrote.

Local perspective:

The Facebook post quickly became the site of residents cracking jokes and asking for help with yardwork.

"If unclaimed let me know, I’ve got a backyard that needs mowed," one resident wrote.

"The ‘goatface gangsters’ strike again," another wrote.

"That's not good....in fact it's baaaaaad," a third wrote.

Even the sheriff's office got in on the fun, saying, Y'all had us rolling with the goat jokes … We're not kidding. "